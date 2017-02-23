 /  12 Canadian Angus Youth Selected to Represent Canada in Edinburgh, Scotland





The 2017 WAF youth program will include a trip to the Royal Highland Show, stock judging, attendance at the Forum Conference, agri-skills competitions and activities, farm visits, tours with the WAF delegates, a visit to Scotbeef and the competition finale. This will be the second World Angus Forum to have a youth competition. The first youth competition was held at the WAF in New Zealand in 2013. Three Canadian teams competed and brought home champion and reserve champion honours.

Meghan McGillivray is attending McGill University in Montreal, QC and expects to earn her Bachelor of Science majoring in Physiology in 2019. Her family operation is McGillivray Land & Livestock in Kamloops. McGillivray is the BC Director on the Canadian Junior Angus Association Board of Directors and is involved with 4-H. In addition to her beef interests, she is a competitive cheerleader and was a competitive gymnast and coach.



Cole Dodgson is completing the Animal Science Technology program at Lakeland College in Vermilion, AB. His family operation is KC Angus in Sangudo. Dodgson is the Purebred Show Team Lead for the Lakeland College Farm and is also involved in 4-H.



Macy Liebreich is currently working towards her Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of British Columbia. Her family operation is Merit Cattle Co. In addition to 4-H involvement, she played hockey and was also involved in the Junior Achievement program before starting university.



Kelly Somerville is in her final year of the Bachelor of Agriculture Honours program at the University of Guelph, majoring in animal science. Somerville was not raised on a farm but began showing Angus heifers in 4-H. She is a director on the Ontario Angus Association board.



Michaela Chalmers is enrolled in the University of Guelph Animal Biology program working toward an Honors Bachelor of Science. Her family operation is JPD Angus. She has been a 4-H member and served as president of the Ontario Junior Angus Association. She currently sits as a director with the Canadian Junior Angus Association and is the Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador.



Travis Hunter studied Power Engineering Technology at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and works at Bow Valley Genetics Ltd. as a herdsman. His family operation is Lauron Red Angus in Didsbury.



Wade Olynyk is a first-year animal science technology student at Lakeland College in Vermilion, AB. His family operation is Crescent Creek Angus. In addition to working on the family farm and playing baseball, football and hockey, Olynyk is very involved in 4-H and the CJAA, including serving in several 4-H executive positions and serving as a Saskatchewan Director on the Canadian Junior Angus Association board.



Kelsey Ribey is a Bachelor of Nursing student at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology/Georgian College in Barrie, ON. Her family operation is Tambri Farms. She has served on the Ontario Junior Angus Association board and is currently a 4-H beef club leader.



Katie Wright has been a Licensed Practical Nurse in Prince Albert, SK since 2014. Her family operation is Wright’s Red Angus. Wright held many positions on the Saskatchewan Junior Angus Association board and is currently a 4-H club leader.



Maguire Blair received the 2016 Canadian Angus Foundation Junior Stockman of the Year award. He is attending Lakeland College in Vermilion majoring in animal science technology. His family operation is Blair’s West Land & Cattle. In addition to 4-H, Blair plays junior hockey.



Bailey Dietrich is a welding apprentice at Lakeland College. He has been involved in 4-H, minor hockey and the Alberta Junior Angus Association. His family operation is Redrich Farms.



Raina Syrnyk is President of the Canadian Junior Angus Association. She has been extensively involved in 4-H serving as club president, junior leader, as well as serving on the area council and provincial council. Syrnyk is in the fourth year of her commerce degree, double majoring in finance and accounting, at the University of Manitoba.



The twelve finalists were selected based on their Canadian Junior Angus involvement, community activities, school involvement and leadership activities. To be considered for the award, interested youth submitted a resume and a 500-word essay about what they hoped to accomplish if selected to represent Canada at the competition. The winners were announced at the GOAL conference.



The GOAL Conference promotes leadership skills within the Angus breed. Junior members from all over the country attend this three-day event held in a different Canadian location each year. During the event, Juniors hear from nationally recognized speakers, participate in workshops designed to improve their leadership skills, get involved in teamwork activities, and develop beef and industry knowledge. Participants are also given the opportunity to network and socialize with fellow Junior Angus members.



The Canadian Junior Angus Association is a group of Angus enthusiasts under the age of 21. GOAL is an annual networking and interactive function organized by the Canadian Junior Angus Association. It rotates throughout the country every February.