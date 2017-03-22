$200 Million Invested in Community Health Care

Budget 2017 is boosting home and community care by $200 million, allowing more Albertans to receive care in their homes and remain independent.

This brings total funding to over $2 billion for home care and community care in 2017-18. The funding will give seniors and Albertans with disabilities services such as nursing and personal assistance, day programs, respite relief, palliative care and wound care so they can continue to live and participate in their communities.

These services are used by Albertans of all ages whose independence is challenged by illness, physical or mental limitations.

“This is a practical investment that is going to make a difference in the lives of Albertans of all ages by delivering home care right to their door and protecting and improving the community health services they need to stay healthy and connected to their friends and families.” Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The $200-million increase means hundreds more Albertans will see increased access to home care and community care. Without this investment, many of these patients would face worse health outcomes and require hospital- or facility-based care.

“By enhancing community-based health care we can support even more people at home or in the community. With this investment, we will continue to build partnerships with Albertans, other providers and government departments and improve our ability to provide the best possible care, closer to home.” Dr. Kathryn Todd, Vice President, Research, Innovation & Analytics, Alberta Health Services

“Since I was diagnosed with ALS in 2008, home care support has enabled me to continue living with my husband and son, in our own home, close to family and friends. We are very pleased to see Alberta’s increased commitment to access and quality of care at home, because we could not have managed without AHS funding, and we understand how much this care has improved the quality of our lives as a family living with a life-changing disease.” Jaye Fredrickson, home care recipient

