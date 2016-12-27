5 Tips to Keep your Family Active this Winter

While it’s tempting to stay bundled up under blankets and in front of a screen during the colder seasons, it’s important to make sure you and your family are still getting the daily minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity to keep minds and bodies healthy. Here are five tips to keep your brood active this winter.

1. Don’t be afraid of snow. Winter has some great outdoor sports that are fun for everyone. Skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing are great activities that are family-focused and keep heart rates up.

2. Consider indoor play areas and gyms. Check out your local community centre to see if there are any indoor activities. Many centres have swimming pools, climbing walls, and open gym times to play a fun game of basketball, badminton, or dodgeball.

3. Lace up those skates. Outdoor skating rinks are exciting for young and old alike. Bring the hockey sticks and pucks and practice your skills on the ice.

4. Create a snow family. Fresh snow on the ground means it’s the perfect time to start building those snow people. Rolling large balls of snow will keep bodies moving and the little ones will love being creative when decorating the face.

5. Take a winter hike. Canada is full of beautiful scenery that looks magical when its dusted with snow. Take the kids outside on a hike that lets them learn about our geography and keeps them active.

Bonus tip: Enjoy outdoor fun longer by staying warm with the proper toques, gloves, snow pants, and jackets. To get everything you need in one stop, check out Sport Chek for winter items for men, women, and kids of all ages.

www.newscanada.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

