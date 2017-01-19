8th annual Red Tape Awareness Week™ kicks off January 23, 2017

Toronto – Entering its eighth year, Canada’s Red Tape Awareness Week™ (January 23-27) challenges governments to reduce the hidden tax of red tape for the good of all Canadians.

“Next week’s line-up of announcements, research, and releases is meant to help people understand how destructive red tape can be and celebrate success at reducing it,” said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). “In previous years, we’ve had governments make some terrific red-tape cutting commitments during the week. We’re hoping for more of the same this year,” she added.

Date Announcement Monday, Jan 23 CFIB issues a red tape challenge to provincial governments across the country. Find out what this challenge entails and how it will benefit small businesses. Who will show leadership on cutting unnecessary restraints and be the first to respond? Tuesday, Jan 24 It’s Report Card Day. Time to find out who’s on the honour roll and who’s been playing truant when it comes to cutting red tape. CFIB’s experts grade the provinces and the federal government. Wednesday, Jan 25 CFIB presents its Paperweight “awards” for red tape. A great opportunity to find out about some of the most ridiculous, jaw-dropping stories from across the country. Thursday, Jan 26 CFIB presents its third report on the CRA Helpline. How easy is it to get through to an agent? How long will you be stuck on hold? Is the information received complete and accurate? How accountable is the agent? A full reportand final grade is released. Friday, Jan 27 Red Tape Awareness Week™ ends on a high note, with CFIB announcing the winner of the Golden Scissors Award, given to the politician or public servant who has made the biggest impact on freeing entrepreneurs from red tape. The list of nominees will be released on January 18.

In addition to these activities, CFIB will be holding webinars for small business on dealing with red tape. Some provincial announcements are planned as well.

Government red tape is a hidden tax that affects Canada’s small businesses much more than larger firms. The annual cost of all regulations on businesses in Canada is pegged at $37 billion per year, with one-third of that ($11 billion) considered red tape, according to a 2015 CFIB report.

For more information about Red Tape Awareness Week™, please visit cfib.ca/redtape .

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region.

