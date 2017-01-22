AARCS Moving to New Home

In 2017, AARCS and our rescued animals will be getting a SAFE HAVEN and their very own Veterinary Hospital! The AARCS team have spent 2016 searching for a suitable space to move and in November we finalized a lease on a new building in SE Calgary where we can expand our operations to include a veterinary clinic specifically for AARCS rescued animals.

2016 has been a tough year for Canadians, Albertans, businesses and non-profits alike. With over 3,200 animals coming through AARCS’ programs each year and veterinary expenses being our biggest expense we knew our current model wasn’t sustainable. To solve this, we identified a critical need to expand our operations to include our very own veterinary hospital, which in turn will drastically reduce our expenses and increase our capacity to help more animals.

We will be working hard over the next few months to renovate the building that will include expanded animal areas for cats and dogs, additional office and storage space and a 2,100 square foot veterinary hospital. The veterinary hospital will give us the ability to help the animals in most dire need of medical attention with onsite veterinarians and technicians and the ability to treat almost anything in-house.