AARCS Moving to New Home
A message from Deanna Thompson, Executive Director of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, to their supporters and volunteers:
In 2017, AARCS and our rescued animals will be getting a NEW SAFE HAVEN and their very own Veterinary Hospital! The AARCS team have spent 2016 searching for a suitable space to move and in November we finalized a lease on a new building in SE Calgary where we can expand our operations to include a veterinary clinic specifically for AARCS rescued animals.
2016 has been a tough year for Canadians, Albertans, businesses and non-profits alike. With over 3,200 animals coming through AARCS’ programs each year and veterinary expenses being our biggest expense we knew our current model wasn’t sustainable. To solve this, we identified a critical need to expand our operations to include our very own veterinary hospital, which in turn will drastically reduce our expenses and increase our capacity to help more animals.
We will be working hard over the next few months to renovate the building that will include expanded animal areas for cats and dogs, additional office and storage space and a 2,100 square foot veterinary hospital. The veterinary hospital will give us the ability to help the animals in most dire need of medical attention with onsite veterinarians and technicians and the ability to treat almost anything in-house.
We are extremely excited to take these next steps in providing a second chance to so many deserving animals in our province. AARCS is a driving force in the animal welfare community and an organization that the people turn to for help. We have an exceptional medical program for animals with some of the highest standards of care in the industry. We have seen an increase of calls to help homeless, abandoned and injured animals coupled with a decrease in revenue due to hard economic times along with rising veterinary prices, so this strategic move will ensure we maintain stability and longevity of our programming for years to come.
There’s lots to do over the next several months, including raising enough funds for renovations and to equip the new clinic, while still maintaining operations and rescuing animals in need.
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you – our volunteers, foster homes and supporters – for all the work you do and for helping us get to this milestone moment in our history. We couldn’t do it without you! It is because of your commitment to the organization and the animals that we have been able to help thousands of animals each and every year. Thank you for continuing on this journey with us so that one day, in our life-time, we will have achieved our vision of a Compassionate World for All Animals.
To find out how you can help AARCS with this and all the work they do check out their website.
