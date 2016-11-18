AB Government Declares Job Creation Strategy a Success While Businesses Suffer

94 per cent of small business owners’ not confident in AB government’s vision to support entrepreneurship

Calgary – Following a recent update on the Alberta Jobs Plan, a new Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) survey reveals small business owners’ have an overwhelmingly negative perception of the provincial government’s vision to support entrepreneurship.

“The provincial government makes frequent reference to the importance of the small business sector in almost-daily news releases, but all the talk is not resonating,” said Amber Ruddy, CFIB’s Alberta Director.

When asked: How confident are you that the Alberta government has a vision to support small business and entrepreneurship?

„ 94 per cent were not confident (16 per cent not very confident, 78 per cent not confident at all)

„ Six per cent were somewhat confident

„ Close to zero per cent indicated they were very confident (only 4 respondents out of 985)

“There is a growing disconnect between the government’s so-called job creation policies and the entrepreneurs they are meant to support. Initiatives like the investor tax credit or access to financing programs are too modest and restrictive in scope compared to the wide-spread and enduring pain of punitive carbon taxes and job-killing minimum wage hikes,” said Ruddy.

October’s findings from CFIB’s Monthly Business Barometer showed a record 40 per cent of Alberta small and medium-sized businesses may resort to layoff in the next three months. Insufficient demand is a top limitation for entrepreneurs while major cost constraints stem from tax, regulatory, and wage pressures.

“With the unemployment rate creeping up, the Alberta government is ramping up the spin. Hiring plans have never been in a more dismal state. Proclaiming the Alberta Jobs Plan is working, is completely removed from the current economic reality. The fact that so few business owners are very confident in the Alberta¹s government’s vision for entrepreneurs says it all,” concluded Ruddy.

CFIB urges the government to postpone the carbon tax, future minimum wage hikes until the economy sufficiently recovers. Small business owners would welcome a more pragmatic approach to the development and timing of major new public policies.

The CFIB survey was a controlled-access, web-based survey of 985 respondents conducted from September 13 – October 6, 2016.

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region, including 10,000 in Alberta

