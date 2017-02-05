Agreement with Metis Nation Supports Reconciliation

The Alberta government and the Metis Nation of Alberta have signed a new 10-year framework agreement.

The agreement is designed to sustain an enduring, collaborative relationship and promote the social and economic well-being of Metis Nation of Alberta members. It also represents an important commitment on behalf of the government to work with the MNA to clarify and define how to work together on a nation-to-nation basis going forward.

“Metis people have a long and proud history in Alberta. The agreement we sign today is an important step in our journey of reconciliation, one that moves us forward with respect for our heritage and an unwavering belief that, together, we can make life better for Alberta’s Metis people.” Rachel Notley, Premier

Emphasizing recognition, respect and co-operation, the jointly developed agreement reflects many of the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). It also paves the way to constructive dialogue on important issues such as Metis harvesting rights and consultation.

“The signing of this agreement signifies that our continued journey for the recognition of Metis rights is being acknowledged by the Government of Alberta with the nation-to-nation approach that this agreement entails. We also are looking forward to working together to build a strong working relationship, as well as a strong Metis Nation.” Audrey Poitras, President, Metis Nation of Alberta

“Reconciliation can only be achieved by working in close partnership with such organizations as the Metis Nation of Alberta. This framework will support our shared efforts to promote greater recognition and well-being for Metis people in our province.” Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Priority actions

The agreement focuses on actions in four key areas to support the unique needs and aspirations of Metis Nation of Alberta members:

further clarifying and strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship

supporting recognition and respect of Metis rights and promoting reconciliation

developing collaborative cross-government approaches to address the particular needs and issues of Metis people

increasing economic opportunities to enhance community and individual well-being

Priority areas identified by the Metis Nation of Alberta include:

Environment and climate change

Education and training

Health and wellness

Women’s issues

Economy and employment

Housing and infrastructure

Culture and heritage

The Metis Nation of Alberta was founded in 1928. It has about 33,000 members across the province. The first framework agreement between the Alberta government and Metis Nation was signed in 1987.