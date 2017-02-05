Agreement with Metis Nation Supports Reconciliation

Life By Gateway Gazette / February 5, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share The Alberta government and the Metis Nation of Alberta have signed a new 10-year framework agreement. L-R: Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations; Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta; Audrey Poitras, President, Métis Nation of Alberta; Karen Collins, Executive Secretary, Métis Nation of Alberta The agreement is designed to sustain an enduring, collaborative relationship and promote the social and economic well-being of Metis Nation of Alberta members. It also represents an important commitment on behalf of the government to work with the MNA to clarify and define how to work together on a nation-to-nation basis going forward. “Metis people have a long and proud history in Alberta. The agreement we sign today is an important step in our journey of reconciliation, one that moves us forward with respect for our heritage and an unwavering belief that, together, we can make life better for Alberta’s Metis people.” Emphasizing recognition, respect and co-operation, the jointly developed agreement reflects many of the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). It also paves the way to constructive dialogue on important issues such as Metis harvesting rights and consultation. “The signing of this agreement signifies that our continued journey for the recognition of Metis rights is being acknowledged by the Government of Alberta with the nation-to-nation approach that this agreement entails. We also are looking forward to working together to build a strong working relationship, as well as a strong Metis Nation.” “Reconciliation can only be achieved by working in close partnership with such organizations as the Metis Nation of Alberta. This framework will support our shared efforts to promote greater recognition and well-being for Metis people in our province.” Priority actions The agreement focuses on actions in four key areas to support the unique needs and aspirations of Metis Nation of Alberta members: further clarifying and strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship supporting recognition and respect of Metis rights and promoting reconciliation developing collaborative cross-government approaches to address the particular needs and issues of Metis people increasing economic opportunities to enhance community and individual well-being Priority areas identified by the Metis Nation of Alberta include: Environment and climate change Education and training Health and wellness Women’s issues Economy and employment Housing and infrastructure Culture and heritage The Metis Nation of Alberta was founded in 1928. It has about 33,000 members across the province. The first framework agreement between the Alberta government and Metis Nation was signed in 1987. Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...