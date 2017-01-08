Aheer, Cyr Statement on Trinity Christian Agreement

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Leela Aheer and Wildrose Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr released a joint statement on the agreement to ensure Trinity Christian school remains open.

“We are glad an agreement has been reached. This is an important step for the families and 3,500 students who were impacted by this decision and whose school will now remain open.

“The actions of the Education Minister and his officials from the very beginning were unacceptable and heavy-handed. He owes all the families impacted an apology. Today’s consent agreement would never have happened without the substantial pressure from Albertans who rightly saw the initial decision to shut down the school as heavy-handed and ideological.

“The decision to appoint a financial administrator to handle their concerns surrounding financial management of the school was what Wildrose initially called for. It’s disappointing that it took months of legal battles and court filings to come to what was an obvious and appropriate solution.

“We want to thank former Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Mark Smith and Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills MLA Dave Hanson for all their work advocating for students and families impacted by this decision.

“Homeschooling and parental choice in Alberta’s education system must be protected. All Albertans can be assured a Wildrose government would be dedicated to doing just that.”

