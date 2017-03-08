Aheer Statement on International Women’s Day

EDMONTON, AB (March 8, 2017): Wildrose Shadow Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer today released the following statement in recognition of International Women’s Day:

“Today we mark International Women’s Day 2017, and celebrate the achievements of women in Alberta and around the world.

“We have so much to be proud of in the move for true women’s equality – but we also have so far to go.

“This year’s campaign theme of #BeBoldForChange calls on all of us to take groundbreaking steps to seek change for women and empower them.

“For me and for our Wildrose caucus, that means championing the women in our lives, giving them a seat at the table, and working each and every day to ensure that they are treated exactly as they should be, as equals.

“To all the women in Alberta, young and old, and regardless of race or creed, I thank you for all that you do as pillars of your communities. It doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I ask all Albertans to join with me in recognizing the women in our lives who have made such a profound impact and who work tirelessly to make the world a better place.”

