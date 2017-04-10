AHS Weekly Wellness: Coping with Cancer

Hearing you or a loved one has cancer can be very difficult. You and your loved ones may be feeling all kinds of emotions. The path ahead may seem confusing and scary. You probably have anxious thoughts swirling around in your head at all hours..
Do any of these sound familiar?
Everyone reacts differently. And your feelings and emotions may change often, without warning.
Now is the time to focus on your resilience. Resilience is an “inner strength” that helps you bounce back after stressful situations. When you are resilient, you may recover more quickly from setbacks or difficult changes.
Part of resilience is how you think. Your mind can have a positive or negative effect on your body. Negative emotions, such as worry and stress, can cause tense muscles and pain, headaches, and stomach problems. But having a positive outlook on life might help you better handle pain or stress than someone who is less hopeful.
Here are some tips for building resilience:
Worry and distress may feel like they’re taking over your life. But there are many things you can do to lower your anxiety and feel better. Pick one or two to try today.
It’s great to try to find things you can do on your own to feel better. And if you have family and friends who are good listeners, it can help a lot to talk to them about how you’re feeling.
But not everyone has someone to talk to. And sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone who isn’t directly affected by your cancer. A counsellor or therapist can help you work through the emotions of cancer. He or she can simply listen to your worries and anything else you feel like talking about.
Different types of counselling include family therapy, couples therapy, group counselling, and individual counselling. Be sure you choose the right counsellor or therapist for your needs. Finding a good fit with a counsellor is important.
Consider joining a cancer support group. It helps to connect with people who are going through the same things you are. Your doctor can help you find a group in your area.