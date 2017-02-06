AHS Weekly Wellness: February is Heart Month

Did you know 90 per cent of Canadians have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease? The good news is most risk factors are preventable or controllable.

February is Heart Month, and it’s a great opportunity to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease – diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, vascular dementia, kidney and peripheral vascular disease.

Some simple steps can help keep you and your loved ones healthy, starting with healthy eating. Increasing your daily intake of fruits and vegetables can significantly reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke. Less than half of Albertans eat the recommended servings of fruit and veggies each day. Getting active through regular exercise (150 minutes per week) and staying tobacco free are two other important ways you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

Want to learn more about how you can be heart healthy in 2017? Visit the Prescriptions for Health Living Website for more information. Need help staying tobacco free? Visit www.albertaquits.ca for help.

