AHS Weekly Wellness: A Flu Free New Year

It’s not too late for your influenza immunization

You resolve to start the year healthy. To eat well, be active… but what about your flu shot?

Influenza season is here. As of December 10, 2016, more than 774 lab confirmed influenza cases have been confirmed in Alberta and 5,323 people with influenza-like symptoms have been reported. Of these cases, 189 have been hospitalized.

No matter how healthy you think you are, if you haven’t been immunized yet this season, you’re at risk of contracting influenza too.

The good news? Influenza immunization, or the flu shot, is still available, free of charge, to all Albertans six months of age and older.

Start your year healthy and stay that way; get immunized today.

For more information, including local clinic schedules, visit http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/influ/ or call Healthlink at 811.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

