AHS Weekly Wellness: Paying Attention to Fatigue

Many of us feel fatigued at one time or another, but fatigue can sometimes mean more is happening with your body.
Fatigue can often be the result of overwork, poor sleep, worry, boredom, or a lack of exercise. People who have anxiety or depression may also experience fatigue. It can also be a symptom caused by illness, medication, or medical treatment such as chemotherapy.
Fatigue brought on by over work or illnesses such as colds or flus often resolves itself on its own without having to see a doctor. However, if you are experiencing fatigue that lasts longer than two weeks, it may be a symptom of a more serious health problem and a trip to the doctor may be required:
Check your symptoms to help determine if and when your fatigue may require a visit to your doctor. Learn more about fatigue on MyHealthAlberta.