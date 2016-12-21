Airdrie RCMP Investigate Hit and Run to a Service Dog

Airdrie, Alberta- On November 30, 2016, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a woman was walking her roommate’s dog along 8th Street N., near the Silver Creek area, when it was hit by a vehicle. The woman lost control of the dog, and the dog went out into the street where it was struck and killed.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Blue or Green pick-up truck with a male driver. It was apparent the driver saw the dog and slowed down, but did not stop after hitting the dog.

Austin was an 8-year-old, forty-seven pound American Eskimo male dog. He was a Service Dog and very close with his owner, who required him for medical assistance. Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the driver and the make, model, and licence plate of the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

