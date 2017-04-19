Airdrie Rural RCMP Investigates Powered Parachute Interfering with Air Traffic

Airdrie, Alberta – On Monday, April 17, 2017, at approximately 6:50pm, Airdrie Rural RCMP were alerted to a powered parachute flying in the airspace over the South Airdrie and Balzac areas. The powered parachute was operating within the flight path of the Calgary International Airport. This, in turn, affected flight operations resulting in flights being re-routed for landing at the airport. The powered parachute later landed in cooperation with police. This incident is still under investigation in collaboration with Transport Canada.

