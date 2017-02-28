Alberta Assist Kamloops Looking for a Missing Teenager

Edmonton, Alberta – RCMP are assisting Kamloops look for a 17 year old Aislynn (ace-lynn) HANSON who went missing on February 20th 2017. Aislynn was believed to be in the Kamloops area but nothing has turned up yet . Aislynn likes to travel and as such, we are asking the public to tell us if you have seen her and let us know when and where.
Description:
– Caucasian
– 5’1” tall
– Medium build
– Waist-length strawberry blonde hair
– Last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, red/white pajama pants and tan Ugg boots.
If you see Aislynn HANSON please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 as soon as possible or call us here at K Div Media Relations Group 780-412-5261