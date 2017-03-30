Alberta Casinos Host TournEvent of Champions

Twenty eight lucky Albertans will head to Las Vegas for a chance to hit the jackpot!

There is slots of fun to be found in Alberta casinos from now until late September, as Albertans compete for a chance to attend the Million Dollar Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. TournEvent of Champions is North America’s premier slot tournament making its debut in Alberta this year.

“The AGLC respects Albertans’ choice to enjoy gambling activities in a fun and responsible way. We’re always looking for ways to improve gaming entertainment options, while being mindful of our commitment to integrity, social responsibility and providing choices Albertans can trust.” Niaz Nejad, Vice President, Lottery & Gaming Services Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

Now in its sixth year, players from across the United States, Peru and Canada are participating in this year’s TournEvent of Champions and vying for a shot at more than US$1.3 million. Through support from the AGLC, this year marks the first time Alberta casinos have participated in the event and the first time all casinos from one jurisdiction have joined.

Promoting healthy gambling environments is a shared responsibility of the government, industry and players. The AGLC is committed to promoting responsible growth of Alberta’s gaming industry for the benefit of Albertans and encourages all players to use their GameSense.

Revenues from Alberta’s gaming activities benefit Albertans through the Alberta Lottery Fund. Last year the AGLC contributed over $1.6 billion to the fund, which is used to support thousands of volunteer, public and community?based initiatives throughout the province.

GameSense is a proactive program that aims to reduce the stigma around seeking out information and resources, while encouraging healthy approaches towards responsible gambling. Provincial gambling research indicates 97 percent of Albertans gamble responsibly.