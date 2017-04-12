Alberta Communities Benefit from CARES Funding

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 12

Southeast Alberta gets Economic Boost

The Alberta government is helping communities in southeast Alberta create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Communities in southeast Alberta will benefit from $370,000 in funding through the first CARES intake.

Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism, or in other areas. This funding will help communities with common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not have been able to individually. Through these projects local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy, and make life better for Alberta families.”

Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The funding includes:

  • $300,000 to the Village of Foremost for Phase Two of its Foremost Unmanned Aerial Systems Range project
  • $25,000 to the City of Brooks for the development of a Tourism Operator Business Plan
  • $25,000 the City of Brooks for its Business Incubator project, and
  • $20,000 to the Town of Drumheller for the Drumheller Roars campaign.

The successful projects will support job growth and diversification in high-technology systems and connect entrepreneurs with investors and developers in the tourism sector. They will also provide space and services for business incubation, and increase community engagement in the revitalization of downtown Drumheller, which will generate investment interest.

“By working together we are supporting projects that local leaders told us will work best to stimulate long-term economic diversification and growth in their communities. We will continue to work with them and support their efforts because when our local economies do well, Alberta does well.”

Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the CARES program is now open and will run until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.

Northwestern Communities Benefit from Funding

The Alberta government is helping communities in northwestern Alberta create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Communities in northwestern Alberta will benefit from $238,425 in funding through the first CARES intake.

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism, or in other areas. This funding will help communities with common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not have been able to individually. Through these projects local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy, and make life better for Alberta families.”

Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The funding includes:

  • $10,000 to the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 for its Little Smoky Ski Area Feasibility Study
  • $28,925 to the Town of Valleyview for its Grow Valleyview Local Economic Development Strategy
  • $25,000 to Saddle Hills County for its Rural Ventures Cooperative project
  • $159,500 to the Municipal District of Peace No. 135 for its Lac Cardinal Value Added Oat and Grains Processing Project, and
  • $15,000 to the Town of Grimshaw for its Industrial Profile Analysis and Marketing project.

The successful projects will explore opportunities to provide sustainable economic growth for local businesses and identify, promote and advance viable regional economic development opportunities.

“I am pleased to see the municipal partners in my constituency taking advantage of the CARES program and I commend those who are collaborating and partnering in these economic development initiatives.  Working together will help to attract, maintain, or intensify businesses in our small communities – and what helps one helps all.”

Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy and MLA for Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the CARES program is now open and will run until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.

