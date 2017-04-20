Alberta to Discuss Trade Benefits With U.S. Legislators

Edmonton-Decore MLA Chris Nielsen will highlight the importance of bilateral trade between Alberta and the United States in discussions with legislators April 20-23 in Santa Fe, N.M.

Nielsen will attend a meeting of the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Executive Committee’s International Relations Task Force on behalf of Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade. He will participate in a panel on state-provincial perspectives about bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Nielsen will emphasize the connection between strong bilateral trade and economic prosperity on both sides of the border and communicate the need for a collaborative process to modernize trade agreements while protecting the trading relationship that supports jobs and job creation across the continent.

“Alberta and our partners in the United States have a long history of collaboration. Working with organizations like NCSL provides opportunities to strengthen trade relationships, and highlight the mutual benefit they provide, while we continue to advocate for Alberta’s interests at a national level.” Chris Nielsen, MLA Edmonton-Decore

The NCSL is a bipartisan NGO that serves members and staff of U.S. state legislatures. The International Relations Task Force engages state legislatures to better coordinate international activities and approaches to policy and supports cooperation between U.S. legislators and their counterparts in other countries.

The estimated trip cost for Nielsen is $3,560.

Itinerary