Alberta Funding Bolsters Avalanche Safety
Alberta is partnering with Avalanche Canada on a new $750,000 funding agreement for avalanche safety and education.
“More and more Albertans are heading into the backcountry each year. Avalanche Canada has a proven track record of preventing tragedies while promoting the safe and respectful use of our beautiful mountain environment.”
Avalanche Canada creates a “safety net” for a growing sector of winter tourism, including snowmobilers, skiers and other winter backcountry recreationists. In partnership with the province, it provides daily avalanche forecasts, avalanche safety training and focused outreach programs.
Of all Canadian recreationists killed in avalanches in the past decade, nearly half were from Alberta. Two out of three snowmobilers killed in avalanches were from Alberta.
“Avalanches are a natural part of the winter mountain environment. They are also the deadliest natural hazard in Canada. By providing backcountry users with science-based and effective resources, we are working together to prevent tragedy.”
The Government of Alberta has funded and supported Avalanche Canada for over a decade.
Avalanche Canada’s programs and services are aimed at empowering backcountry users with tools and knowledge that help generate sound decisions in avalanche terrain. They also prepare people for emergency situations, when quick thinking is a matter of life and death.
Each year in Canada, about 8,000 people take an avalanche training course taught by instructors licensed by Avalanche Canada.
“As providers of Avalanche Skills Training developed through Avalanche Canada, we are thankful for continued financial support for this important organization. This money will support regional forecasting tools and education and help keep people safe.”
