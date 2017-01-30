Alberta Funding Bolsters Avalanche Safety

Alberta is partnering with Avalanche Canada on a new $750,000 funding agreement for avalanche safety and education.

The agreement ensures stable funding for Avalanche Canada, which works to keep Albertans safe as they ski, sled and snowshoe in the backcountry. The annual grant provides the not-for-profit organization with $250,000 per year until 2020 and follows a $250,000 grant for this season.

“More and more Albertans are heading into the backcountry each year. Avalanche Canada has a proven track record of preventing tragedies while promoting the safe and respectful use of our beautiful mountain environment.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Avalanche Canada creates a “safety net” for a growing sector of winter tourism, including snowmobilers, skiers and other winter backcountry recreationists. In partnership with the province, it provides daily avalanche forecasts, avalanche safety training and focused outreach programs.

Of all Canadian recreationists killed in avalanches in the past decade, nearly half were from Alberta. Two out of three snowmobilers killed in avalanches were from Alberta.

“Avalanches are a natural part of the winter mountain environment. They are also the deadliest natural hazard in Canada. By providing backcountry users with science-based and effective resources, we are working together to prevent tragedy.” Gilles Valade, Executive Director, Avalanche Canada

The Government of Alberta has funded and supported Avalanche Canada for over a decade.

Avalanche Canada’s programs and services are aimed at empowering backcountry users with tools and knowledge that help generate sound decisions in avalanche terrain. They also prepare people for emergency situations, when quick thinking is a matter of life and death.

Each year in Canada, about 8,000 people take an avalanche training course taught by instructors licensed by Avalanche Canada.