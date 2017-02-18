Alberta & the Great War: New Exhibition Opened February 17

1914: war is declared in Europe. Not yet 10 years old, the young province of Alberta sends its sons and daughters overseas while those who remain at home struggle with a challenging new reality.

“The contributions Alberta made to the conflict were significant,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “Though it was waged thousands of miles away, the impact of the sacrifices made still affect us and our families today and this exhibition serves as an important reminder of the depth of the sacrifice. As is often said, it was a time when Canada became a nation”

The new exhibition at the Borealis Gallery, Alberta & the Great War, is an immersive, interactive exhibition that explores the impact of the conflict both abroad and at home. Connect with people and stories, objects and experiences as you learn more about Alberta and the “war to end all wars.”

Alberta & the Great War blends storytelling with hands-on experience and brings visitors inside the story of the First World War.

The Borealis Gallery has been transformed to feature a re-creation of a trench, parlour and a public space from the Great War era. Artifacts and archival photos complement the hands-on experiences.

As visitors journey through the exhibit, they can take with them a re-created ID tag (“dog tags”) of an Albertan who served and learn about that person’s experiences in wartime.

The exhibition was originally curated by the Provincial Archives of Alberta in 2014 to commemorate the centennial of the outbreak of the First World War.

Alberta & the Great War runs from February 17 to May 22, 2017.

Public Programming

The Alberta & the Great War experience goes beyond the exhibition with an extensive public programming schedule, including monthly screenings of Great War films, a speaker series by experts on the Great War and military history and a family-friendly remembrance afternoon on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Details on all public programs are available on our website.

Borealis Gallery

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature at 9820 – 107 Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is open to the public and is free and nonticketed. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780.427.7362 to make arrangements.

The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre is open for all to discover, family friendly, free, educational and nonpartisan.

For information on the exhibit and hours of operation please visit: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ visitorcentre/borealis/ABww1. html.