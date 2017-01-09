Alberta Helps Non-profits Save Money

Non-profit and volunteer agencies will benefit from a $1-million grant to complete energy efficiency audits.

Organizations can save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by determining areas for energy efficiency improvements.

The Non-Profit Energy Efficiency Transition (NEET) Program will provide funding to help non-profit and volunteer groups determine how efficient their current lighting, heating, cooling and hot water systems are. Equipped with audit information, agencies can then take advantage of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Rebate Program, which offers incentives for the purchase and installation of high-efficiency products.

“This grant is another example of carbon levy revenues being meaningfully reinvested back into Alberta. We are ensuring that non-profit and volunteer groups receive the tools and supports they need to lower costs, protect the environment and continue to do admirable work that improves the lives of Albertans. Energy efficiency is a cost-effective and accessible pathway for these organizations to play a role in Alberta’s ambitious Climate Leadership Plan.” Shannon Phillips, Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

The Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Rebate Program is one of several programs offered by Energy Efficiency Alberta – a provincial agency established as part of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan. The agency will provide programs and services, starting this spring, to help families, businesses and communities protect their pocketbooks and lower their carbon footprints.

Non-profit and volunteer organizations looking for more information can email [email protected].