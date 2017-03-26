Alberta Invests in Much-needed Space at University of Calgary

The Government of Alberta is committing $270.6 million over four years for 500 new study and classroom spaces with the renovation of the MacKimmie Complex and Professional Faculties building.

The investment will renew student spaces for the faculties of Nursing and Social Work and improve student access to post-secondary education. It will also mean more room for student services, increase student study and classroom spaces and create a centre for entrepreneurship.

Redevelopment work at the existing four-storey MacKimmie Block and 13-storey MacKimmie Tower will also address significant building code and deferred maintenance issues.

“We are working to make life better for Alberta’s students and our province by investing in modern and efficient infrastructure at our post-secondary institutions. Supporting the University of Calgary’s efforts to renew existing spaces ensures students have access to world-class programming, learning spaces and resources for years to come.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

By redeveloping the complex, the University of Calgary expects to accommodate planned growth for the faculties of social work and nursing by modernizing underutilized or currently closed spaces and consolidating programming within the buildings.

“We welcome the provincial government’s commitment to the university and thank them for providing additional funding to the post-secondary system. The MacKimmie Complex redevelopment will play an integral role in helping provide quality teaching, learning and research space for our students, and will enable us to create a hub for entrepreneurial thinking serving the entire University of Calgary community in the heart of campus. The project also directly supports the University of Calgary’s Institutional Sustainability Strategy and aligns with our goal to be a global centre for discovery, creativity and innovation.” Elizabeth Cannon, President, University of Calgary

Planning will include pre-construction design and investigative work. The University of Calgary anticipates approximately $420 million will be contributed to Alberta’s economy, and more than 843 total person years of employment based on 2014 construction costs.

“I’m excited about the revitalization of the MacKimmie Complex – it will increase the amount of space on campus where students can collaborate, study and build community, and all of this will help to ensure students have great experiences at the university.” Stephan Guscott, Students’ Union President

The $270.6 million in government funding, part of Capital Plan 2017, includes $8.6 million to continue planning that began last year. The University of Calgary project is one of 11 capital and planning projects for Alberta’s post-secondary system over the next four years.

Government will invest $734 million in these projects by 2020-21, plus an additional $676 million for capital maintenance and renewal.