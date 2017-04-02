Alberta Patients Continue to Wait Longer for Cataract Surgery; Other Wait Times Improving or Stable

OTTAWA/CNW/ – The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) has released its annual report on wait times for specific priority procedures across the country. The report found the following for Alberta in 2016:
The table below compares the Alberta and national numbers. A higher percentage means that more people had their procedures done within the medically acceptable time frame.
|
Procedure
|
Benchmark: The amount of
|
Percentage meeting
|
Percentage meeting
|
2012
|
2016
|
2012
|
2016
|
Hip replacement
|
182 days
|
84
|
82
|
81
|
79
|
Knee replacement
|
182 days
|
79
|
77
|
76
|
73
|
Cataract surgery
|
112 days
|
69
|
58
|
83
|
73
|
Hip fracture repair
|
48 hours
|
80
|
91
|
81
|
86
|
Radiation therapy
|
28 days
|
97
|
99
|
97
|
97
Wait Times for Priority Procedures in Canada, 2017 also includes information on wait times for diagnostic imaging and cancer surgery. Data on trends from 2008 to 2016 — organized by province, health region and procedure — is available in CIHI’s online Wait Times tool. The Wait Times tool also provides an explanation of how wait times are calculated for each priority procedure.
This report adds to the wait time discussion in Canada, showing that most patients nationally have priority area procedures within recommended time frames. However, we continue to see variability in wait times across provinces and procedures. We hope that this information will help pinpoint areas of focus for improvement.
— Kathleen Morris, Vice President, Research and Analysis, CIHI
