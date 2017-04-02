Alberta Patients Continue to Wait Longer for Cataract Surgery; Other Wait Times Improving or Stable



OTTAWA/CNW/ – The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) has released its annual report on wait times for specific priority procedures across the country. The report found the following for Alberta in 2016:

Fewer patients are receiving cataract surgery within the benchmark time frame. Last year, just more than half of Albertans (58%) received their procedure within the medically acceptable wait time, compared with 69% in 2012.

At least 3 out of 4 patients who required a hip or knee replacement received their surgery within the 6-month benchmark, but the length of the wait varied depending on where in the province the patient received care.

More than 9 out of 10 patients had their hip fracture repair surgery within the 48-hour benchmark, an improvement since 2012, when 8 out of 10 patients received their surgery within the benchmark.

Almost all patients (99%) started their radiation therapy within the 28-day benchmark.

The table below compares the Alberta and national numbers. A higher percentage means that more people had their procedures done within the medically acceptable time frame.

benchmark in Canada 2012 2016 2012 2016 Hip replacement 182 days 84 82 81 79 Knee replacement 182 days 79 77 76 73 Cataract surgery 112 days 69 58 83 73 Hip fracture repair 48 hours 80 91 81 86 Radiation therapy 28 days 97 99 97 97

Note

For information on wait time definitions and exceptions, please visit the Wait Times tool.

Wait Times for Priority Procedures in Canada, 2017 also includes information on wait times for diagnostic imaging and cancer surgery. Data on trends from 2008 to 2016 — organized by province, health region and procedure — is available in CIHI’s online Wait Times tool. The Wait Times tool also provides an explanation of how wait times are calculated for each priority procedure.

Quote

This report adds to the wait time discussion in Canada, showing that most patients nationally have priority area procedures within recommended time frames. However, we continue to see variability in wait times across provinces and procedures. We hope that this information will help pinpoint areas of focus for improvement.

— Kathleen Morris, Vice President, Research and Analysis, CIHI

About CIHI

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides essential information on Canada’s health systems and the health of Canadians.

We provide comparable and actionable data and information that are used to accelerate improvements in health care, health system performance and population health across Canada. Our stakeholders use our broad range of health system databases, measurements and standards, together with our evidence-based reports and analyses, in their decision-making processes. We protect the privacy of Canadians by ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of the health care information we provide.

SOURCE Canadian Institute for Health Information

