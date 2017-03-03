Alberta Plummets in List of Best Places to Invest in Mining, NDP Policies to Blame: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: A new report from the Fraser Institute has Alberta sliding to 11th place out of the 12 Canadian jurisdictions for most attractive places to invest in mining as a direct result of “unattractive policies” from the NDP government, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec rank first, second and third in Canada while Alberta is second to dead last. As of 2017, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are the most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment in the world while Alberta fell to 47th.

“After the last report that saw Alberta plunging in the list of best places to invest in oil and gas, when you consider that the NDP only began to study the impact of their job-killing coal shutdown last month it’s not surprising this report shows Alberta headed to the bottom of the pack in mining attractiveness because this NDP government is headed down the absolute wrong path,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “When you apologize about our industries, bring in carbon taxes, hike business taxes and suffocate with new regulations, it hurts our province.”

The report represents the results of an annual survey of mining and exploration companies rating 104 jurisdictions around the world based on government policy and geologic attractiveness for metals and minerals. In terms of policy perception, based on the NDP’s poor energy policies Alberta dropped down to 28th globally from 7th in 2015, sending us down to 47th in overall investment attractiveness.

“While Saskatchewan and Manitoba are doing a good job attracting investment with stable energy policies the NDP government here in Alberta is doing the exact opposite,” Wildrose Shadow Energy Minister Drew Barnes said. “Albertans want to once again be a leader for Canada and require provincial per capita spending and regulatory frameworks to be reduced. Now that the NDP’s risky, ideological plan has taken hold it will continue to hold Alberta back from its full potential.”

