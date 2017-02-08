Alberta Promotes Environmental Awareness

The provincial government is investing $600,000 to help people take action together on climate change.

The Community Environment Action grant program is a key part of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan. It will support all Albertans – young and old, rural and urban – to better understand and address climate change.

Albertans are already committed to environmental stewardship when it comes to protecting water and land. This learning grant will allow non-profit groups to help communities strengthen their understanding about the effects of climate change and why action is important.

“Again and again we have heard from Albertans that education is crucial to motivate people to act on climate change. This program will provide support to organizations that are working across the province to build awareness about climate change and what we can do as individuals and as communities to fight its devastating effects.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

“Young Albertans have told me they want to be leaders on climate change and they have taken on this important cause alongside our stakeholders. Those stakeholder groups will continue to engage with communities to build partnerships, projects and awareness together with our future leaders.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

As with all other programs and initiatives that support Alberta’s transition to a low-carbon economy, money for this grant will come from carbon revenues.

The province is now accepting applications. Organizations involved in delivering educational programming on climate change are encouraged to visit the Community Environment Action grant program website for information, including the program application and handbook.

The deadline for applications is March 6. Successful applicants will be listed on the website as they are approved with more information on how Albertans and community organizations can access these programs.

“We are extremely pleased to hear about this government’s visionary commitment to educating Albertans on one of the most pressing issues of our time. The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society believes that environmental literacy is vital. Climate change has clear impacts on our communities and the natural areas that support us. An informed engaged public is critical for generating on the ground climate actions to support Alberta’s communities, lands and waters now and in the future.” Anne-Marie Syslak, Executive Director, CPAWS Southern Alberta Chapter

“With more financial support, Earth Rangers would be able to reach more Alberta children about the most pressing environmental issue of our time: climate change.” Peter Kendall, Executive Director, Earth Rangers

“The Community Environment Action grant would enable those of us working in the not-for-profit public and K-12 education sector help Albertans become involved in climate change, energy efficiency and energy conservation solutions. Albertans from 7 to 70 have the chance to discover how personal action can affect change as we move to a lower carbon tomorrow. We can’t wait to get started!” Steve McIsaac, Executive Director, Inside Education