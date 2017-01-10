Alberta RCMP – Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan announces retirement from RCMP

Edmonton, Alta. – Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, has announced her retirement after serving the citizens of Canada for 35 years. D/Commr. Ryan has held the position for the last three years and her last day as Commanding Officer will be March 3, 2017.

“I have been truly privileged to serve as the Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP for over the past three years.” said D/Commr. Marianne Ryan, Commanding Officer, “Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province.”

During D/Commr. Ryan’s career she has served in Manitoba, British Columbia and in Alberta. She has held a wide variety of positions in the Force including Officer in Charge of the Vancouver Integrated Proceeds of Crime Section, Chief Officer for Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, and Criminal Operations Officer for the Alberta RCMP.

Processes have begun to name a successor and it is anticipated that a new Commanding Officer will be named prior to D/Commr. Ryan’s final day with the Force. More information will be provided once a new Commanding Officer has been named.

D/Commr. Ryan – Biography: http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ab/ co-eng.htm

