 /  Alberta RCMP Reminds Motorists to Drive Safe During the Family Day Long Weekend

Edmonton, Alta. – The Family Day long weekend is a time for many to unwind, relax and enjoy time with loved ones. It is also a time when there is an increase in traffic volume on Alberta’s roads. The Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to exercise patience and to avoid behaviours that increase the risks of collisions.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy their long weekend in the company of their loved ones,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Everyone can arrive at their destination safely by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the phone away.”

Over the 2016 Family Day long weekend, two people died and another 35 were injured in collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Motorists should be prepared to react to wildlife along the roadsides, especially in the early evening and morning hours. With the winter recreation season in full-swing, the RCMP asks snowmobilers and ATV users to be aware of the risks associated with driving off-road, especially after nightfall when hazards are difficult to see.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services works together with Alberta Traffic Sheriffs in Integrated Traffic Units (ITUs) to deliver effective and efficient traffic safety services to Albertans, with a focus on identified enforcement priorities.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

