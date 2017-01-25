Alberta RCMP Statement: The Sentencing of Travis Vader

Edmonton, Alberta – The RCMP respects the Court’s decision on the sentencing of Travis Vader in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann. When a crime occurs, the role of police is to investigate by gathering evidence and providing it to the Crown in support of a prosecution. The RCMP fulfilled that role in this case.

Today, our thoughts are with the McCann family, who have demonstrated courage throughout the tragic loss of Lyle and Marie McCann and the resulting criminal trial.

The RCMP will not be providing further comment out of respect of any further appeal process.

