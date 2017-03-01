Alberta Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees

Athletes, Builders, Pioneers, Media and Achievement personnel make up the 2017 list of Inductees. This year 11 individuals and one team have been selected for this prestigious honour. Athletes include participants and winners of Olympic Medals and World Championships, and builders who have dedicated endless hours to build sports and sport event legacies to where they are today. These Albertans have contributed to the continuous growth of their sport and are truly deserving of this honour.
Rick Duff
Boxing Athlete
Keltie Duggan
Swimming Athlete
John Kucera
Alpine Skiing Athlete
Marilyn Palmer O’Connor
Golf Athlete
Ryan Smyth
Hockey Athlete
Doug Jones
Baseball Builder
Hans Maciej*
Tennis Builder
Herbert McLachlin*
Basketball Builder
Sharon Trenaman
Squash Builder
1984/85 NAIT Ooks
Men’s Hockey Team
Jeff Hansen
Bell Memorial Award, Sports Writer
Betty Carveth Dunn
Pioneer Award, Baseball Athlete
*Posthumously
Rick Duff competed as a boxer from 1979 to 1995, finishing his career with
251 wins and 13 losses. He was a seven-time Provincial Champion and
five-time Canadian National Champion. He made Canadian boxing history
with the Canadian Team, when they defeated the American National Team for
the first time. He won a number of international events and competed at the 1984 Los Angeles
Olympic Games. He was inducted into the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.
Keltie Duggan Swimming Athlete
Keltie Duggan started swimming with the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club in
1978, at the age of eight and qualified for her first Nationals at the age of 15.
During her swimming career, she was a six-time CIAU Champion and a
three-time National Champion. In 1987, she won gold and silver medals at
the Pan American Games. In 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, she won a bronze medal in the
4x100m Medley Relay. Keltie won a gold medal at the 1989 Pan Pacific Aquatic
Championships, as well as gold and bronze medals at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. In
1990, she set a new Canadian record for the 50m Breaststroke – which stood for eighteen
years. She was named Swimming Canada’s Athlete of the Year in 1989/90.
Doug Jones Baseball Builder
Doug Jones was president of Baseball Alberta and earned a reputation as a
sports builder, leader, and advocate of youth development. Doug was a strong
believer in Alberta Communities – especially rural ones. Doug established
three separate baseball academies: the Prairie Baseball Academy, the
Vauxhall Academy of Baseball, and the Badlands Baseball Academy. He was instrumental in
the creation of the Western Major Baseball League and served as its founding president. As
the General Manager, he put together the first Alberta baseball team that competed at the
1997 Canada Games; the team brought home a bronze medal. In the late 1980s, he was
instrumental in setting up the committee which began hosting the World Cup of Baseball in
Edmonton, which has remained an ongoing event.
John Kucera Alpine Skiing Athlete
John Kucera was a member of the Canadian Alpine Ski Team from 2002 until
his retirement in 2014. In 2006, he became the first Canadian male alpine
skier to win on Canadian soil when he finished first at the World Cup (SG) at
Lake Louise. He finished second at Lake Louise in 2008, third at the World
Cup (SG) in Val Gardena, Italy, in 2006, and at Val D’Isere in 2009, John again made history as
the first Canadian male to win a downhill World Championship race. Between 2005 and 2013,
John won six races and had five second-place finishes at National Championships.
Hans Maciej Tennis Builder
Hans Maciej was an athlete, coach, official, sports administrator, and volunteer
for more than 50 years with many different sports; predominantly tennis. He
joined the Mount Pleasant Tennis Club in Calgary in 1957/58. As a member
of their executive for 35 years, he helped with the revival of the club – both
through membership and the facility. In Calgary and throughout Alberta, he initiated a network
of public tennis courts, facilities, and competitive opportunities. He travelled the province,
coaching and conducting clinics, working to re-popularize the game of tennis. Hans pushed
for the development of a permanent provincial tennis training facility, which became a reality
on May 15, 2016 with the opening of the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in Calgary. Hans
was named an Honourary Director of the facility.
Herbert McLachlin Basketball Builder
Herbert McLachlin founded the Edmonton Basketball Officials Association in
1950, then co-founded the Alberta Basketball Officials Association. He served
as president of both associations and was also the president of the Canadian
Basketball Officials Association. From the 1940s to the 1970s, Herbert and his
colleagues recruited, trained, and mentored young officials. He believed that providing well
trained officials would help further the ideals of good, fair competition. He was a co-founder of
the Alberta Schools Athletic Association in 1956 and refereed the first Boy’s Basketball
Championship, which was the first championship played in any sport for the ASAA.
*Herbert will be inducted posthumously
Marilyn Palmer O’Connor Golf Athlete
Marilyn Palmer O’Connor became a force in Albert amateur golf in the
1980s and was a 12-time team member on both the Alberta and Nationals
teams. She won the Alberta Ladies Championship six times; in 1983,
1985, 1989, 1990, and 2001, and was runner-up in 1997, 1999, and 2000.
Marilyn was the Low Amateur at two LPGA events; the LPGA Titleholders Championship and
the Bluegrass Invitational. She won the International 4-Ball Championship in 1972 and was
on the winning Commonwealth match-play team in 1979. In 1966, she won the Canadian
Ladies’ Close Championship. Marilyn captured multiple titles as a junior and ladies
champion and played on the British Columbia provincial teams before moving to Alberta.
She was an inspiring mentor, especially to the junior golfers, through volunteering with the
Alberta Golf Association and hosting numerous golf clinics.
Ryan Smyth Hockey Athlete
Ryan Smyth played in 1,270 games during his nineteen year NHL career. He
scored 386 goals and had 456 assists, for a total of 842 points. He played for
the Edmonton Oilers for 15 years and was considered by many to be the heart
and soul of the team during that time. Ryan represented Canada
internationally twelve times, playing in 78 games. He earned the nickname “Captain Canada”
as he served as Team Captain at six World Championships. He won five gold medals while
wearing the Team Canada jersey. His most significant medal was earned at the 2002 Olympic
Winter Games, when the team won the first hockey gold medal in 50 years. Ryan won gold
medals at the World Hockey Championships in 2003 and 2004, the World Cup of Hockey in
2004, and the World Junior Hockey Championship in 1995.
Sharon Trenaman Squash Builder
Sharon ‘Tren’ Trenaman is the first squash inductee to the Alberta Sports
Hall of Fame. Sharon contributed to the sport of squash as an athlete, coach,
and volunteer for more than 20 years, since moving to Canada in 1984. She
coached all levels and ages of players, built junior programs, and developed
junior national champion contenders and champions. She was Squash Alberta’s first provincial
coach. Sharon was the Assistant Junior Women’s National Coach from 1989-1993 and in 1994,
was promoted to Junior Women’s National Coach. She spearheaded initiatives such as the
1993 National Junior Teams Tournament and served on numerous committees and
subcommittees including Squash Alberta’s Junior Ranking subcommittee and Coaching
Committee. She was a Technical Advisor for the 1995 Canada Winter Games in Grande Prairie
and in 1990, Sharon was named Squash Canada’s Female Coach of the Year.
1984/85 NAIT Ooks Hockey Team
The 1984/85 NAIT Ooks capped a historical season with the Canadian
Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) Championship. They were the first
men’s post secondary varsity hockey team from Western Canada to win every
regular season and post season game – 25 ACAC regular season games,
five ACAC playoff games, and three CCAA games. During their run, they set six ACAC regular
season records with the most goals, most assists, most points, most wins, fewest losses, and
highest winning percentage. The team also had 11 wins, two ties, and two losses in exhibition
play. During the Christmas break, the team travelled to Switzerland and played five games;
winning four to win the tournament and bring home the Altjahres Cup. One of the members of
the team, Ken Goodwin, was previously inducted to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
Jeff Hansen Bell Memorial Award
Jeff Hansen covered local athletes and sport for the St. Albert Gazette for more
than 25 years. He patrolled the sidelines at many sporting events with his
pen, notebook, and voice recorder to conduct interviews before and after the
game. He raised the profile of many athletes – from school teams to
Olympians, both amateur and professional – by writing about the wins and losses and the
determination that it took the team or athlete to get there. Many of those interviewed and
written about, felt that Jeff became a part of their extended team and shared in their journey
every step of the way. Through his work, Jeff provided acknowledgment and instilled
confidence in those he had written about, especially the young and developing athletes.
Betty Carveth Dunn Pioneer Award
Born in 1925, Betty Carveth grew up in Grande Prairie. At the age of 12, she
pitched for the Twilight Ladies Softball team. They won three Peace River
Championships in a row. In the mid-1940s, she pitched for the top-rated
Walk-Rite women’s baseball team in Edmonton. A scout saw her play and
asked her to try out for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) in the
United States. She became one of the only sixty-five Canadians to play for the AAGPBL.
Betty played for one year – during the 1945 season. She started with the Rockford Peaches
and was traded to the Ft. Wayne Daisies midseason. When the season closed, Betty returned
to Edmonton and demonstrated her love for baseball by promoting and signing autographs
throughout the years that followed. Betty became Edmonton’s first female Little League
Baseball Coach and coached the boys teams for 10 years. She was named Ambassador of
Baseball for the inaugural IBAF Women’s World Baseball Championship in 2004 and named
Special Ambassador in 2012. She threw the ceremonial first pitch at both tournaments, and
again in 2015 at one of the prospect games.
We are very proud of our 2017 Inductees, and invite you to celebrate with us at the Induction Banquet on May 26, 2017. Please contact the office for Ticket sales at 403-341-8614.
The year 2017 marks the 60th Anniversary of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.
In 1957, the “Alberta Amateur Sports Hall of Fame” was founded by the Alberta Branch of Athletic Union of Canada. The following year of 1958 welcomed the first inductees and Honoured Members — Charles Chessman, George Sutherland, Hugh Sloan, and Wilf Greaves.
There will be Special Events held throughout the year to celebrate and honour our accomplishments over the past 60 years.