Alberta Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees

Athletes, Builders, Pioneers, Media and Achievement personnel make up the 2017 list of Inductees. This year 11 individuals and one team have been selected for this prestigious honour. Athletes include participants and winners of Olympic Medals and World Championships, and builders who have dedicated endless hours to build sports and sport event legacies to where they are today. These Albertans have contributed to the continuous growth of their sport and are truly deserving of this honour.

Rick Duff

Boxing Athlete

Keltie Duggan

Swimming Athlete

John Kucera

Alpine Skiing Athlete

Marilyn Palmer O’Connor

Golf Athlete

Ryan Smyth

Hockey Athlete

Doug Jones

Baseball Builder​

Hans Maciej*

Tennis Builder

Herbert McLachlin*

Basketball Builder

Sharon Trenaman

Squash Builder

1984/85 NAIT Ooks

Men’s Hockey Team

Jeff Hansen

Bell Memorial Award, Sports Writer

Betty Carveth Dunn

Pioneer Award, Baseball Athlete

*Posthumously

Rick Duff Boxing Athlete

Rick Duff competed as a boxer from 1979 to 1995, finishing his career with

251 wins and 13 losses. He was a seven-time Provincial Champion and

five-time Canadian National Champion. He made Canadian boxing history

with the Canadian Team, when they defeated the American National Team for

the first time. He won a number of international events and competed at the 1984 Los Angeles

Olympic Games. He was inducted into the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

Keltie Duggan Swimming Athlete

Keltie Duggan started swimming with the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club in

1978, at the age of eight and qualified for her first Nationals at the age of 15.

During her swimming career, she was a six-time CIAU Champion and a

three-time National Champion. In 1987, she won gold and silver medals at

the Pan American Games. In 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, she won a bronze medal in the

4x100m Medley Relay. Keltie won a gold medal at the 1989 Pan Pacific Aquatic

Championships, as well as gold and bronze medals at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. In

1990, she set a new Canadian record for the 50m Breaststroke – which stood for eighteen

years. She was named Swimming Canada’s Athlete of the Year in 1989/90.

Doug Jones Baseball Builder

Doug Jones was president of Baseball Alberta and earned a reputation as a

sports builder, leader, and advocate of youth development. Doug was a strong

believer in Alberta Communities – especially rural ones. Doug established

three separate baseball academies: the Prairie Baseball Academy, the

Vauxhall Academy of Baseball, and the Badlands Baseball Academy. He was instrumental in

the creation of the Western Major Baseball League and served as its founding president. As

the General Manager, he put together the first Alberta baseball team that competed at the

1997 Canada Games; the team brought home a bronze medal. In the late 1980s, he was

instrumental in setting up the committee which began hosting the World Cup of Baseball in

Edmonton, which has remained an ongoing event.

John Kucera Alpine Skiing Athlete

John Kucera was a member of the Canadian Alpine Ski Team from 2002 until

his retirement in 2014. In 2006, he became the first Canadian male alpine

skier to win on Canadian soil when he finished first at the World Cup (SG) at

Lake Louise. He finished second at Lake Louise in 2008, third at the World

Cup (SG) in Val Gardena, Italy, in 2006, and at Val D’Isere in 2009, John again made history as

the first Canadian male to win a downhill World Championship race. Between 2005 and 2013,

John won six races and had five second-place finishes at National Championships.

Hans Maciej Tennis Builder

Hans Maciej was an athlete, coach, official, sports administrator, and volunteer

for more than 50 years with many different sports; predominantly tennis. He

joined the Mount Pleasant Tennis Club in Calgary in 1957/58. As a member

of their executive for 35 years, he helped with the revival of the club – both

through membership and the facility. In Calgary and throughout Alberta, he initiated a network

of public tennis courts, facilities, and competitive opportunities. He travelled the province,

coaching and conducting clinics, working to re-popularize the game of tennis. Hans pushed

for the development of a permanent provincial tennis training facility, which became a reality

on May 15, 2016 with the opening of the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in Calgary. Hans

was named an Honourary Director of the facility.

Herbert McLachlin Basketball Builder

Herbert McLachlin founded the Edmonton Basketball Officials Association in

1950, then co-founded the Alberta Basketball Officials Association. He served

as president of both associations and was also the president of the Canadian

Basketball Officials Association. From the 1940s to the 1970s, Herbert and his

colleagues recruited, trained, and mentored young officials. He believed that providing well

trained officials would help further the ideals of good, fair competition. He was a co-founder of

the Alberta Schools Athletic Association in 1956 and refereed the first Boy’s Basketball

Championship, which was the first championship played in any sport for the ASAA.

*Herbert will be inducted posthumously

Marilyn Palmer O’Connor Golf Athlete

Marilyn Palmer O’Connor became a force in Albert amateur golf in the

1980s and was a 12-time team member on both the Alberta and Nationals

teams. She won the Alberta Ladies Championship six times; in 1983,

1985, 1989, 1990, and 2001, and was runner-up in 1997, 1999, and 2000.

Marilyn was the Low Amateur at two LPGA events; the LPGA Titleholders Championship and

the Bluegrass Invitational. She won the International 4-Ball Championship in 1972 and was

on the winning Commonwealth match-play team in 1979. In 1966, she won the Canadian

Ladies’ Close Championship. Marilyn captured multiple titles as a junior and ladies

champion and played on the British Columbia provincial teams before moving to Alberta.

She was an inspiring mentor, especially to the junior golfers, through volunteering with the

Alberta Golf Association and hosting numerous golf clinics.

Ryan Smyth Hockey Athlete

Ryan Smyth played in 1,270 games during his nineteen year NHL career. He

scored 386 goals and had 456 assists, for a total of 842 points. He played for

the Edmonton Oilers for 15 years and was considered by many to be the heart

and soul of the team during that time. Ryan represented Canada

internationally twelve times, playing in 78 games. He earned the nickname “Captain Canada”

as he served as Team Captain at six World Championships. He won five gold medals while

wearing the Team Canada jersey. His most significant medal was earned at the 2002 Olympic

Winter Games, when the team won the first hockey gold medal in 50 years. Ryan won gold

medals at the World Hockey Championships in 2003 and 2004, the World Cup of Hockey in

2004, and the World Junior Hockey Championship in 1995.

Sharon Trenaman Squash Builder

Sharon ‘Tren’ Trenaman is the first squash inductee to the Alberta Sports

Hall of Fame. Sharon contributed to the sport of squash as an athlete, coach,

and volunteer for more than 20 years, since moving to Canada in 1984. She

coached all levels and ages of players, built junior programs, and developed

junior national champion contenders and champions. She was Squash Alberta’s first provincial

coach. Sharon was the Assistant Junior Women’s National Coach from 1989-1993 and in 1994,

was promoted to Junior Women’s National Coach. She spearheaded initiatives such as the

1993 National Junior Teams Tournament and served on numerous committees and

subcommittees including Squash Alberta’s Junior Ranking subcommittee and Coaching

Committee. She was a Technical Advisor for the 1995 Canada Winter Games in Grande Prairie

and in 1990, Sharon was named Squash Canada’s Female Coach of the Year.

1984/85 NAIT Ooks Hockey Team

The 1984/85 NAIT Ooks capped a historical season with the Canadian

Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) Championship. They were the first

men’s post secondary varsity hockey team from Western Canada to win every

regular season and post season game – 25 ACAC regular season games,

five ACAC playoff games, and three CCAA games. During their run, they set six ACAC regular

season records with the most goals, most assists, most points, most wins, fewest losses, and

highest winning percentage. The team also had 11 wins, two ties, and two losses in exhibition

play. During the Christmas break, the team travelled to Switzerland and played five games;

winning four to win the tournament and bring home the Altjahres Cup. One of the members of

the team, Ken Goodwin, was previously inducted to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jeff Hansen Bell Memorial Award

Jeff Hansen covered local athletes and sport for the St. Albert Gazette for more

than 25 years. He patrolled the sidelines at many sporting events with his

pen, notebook, and voice recorder to conduct interviews before and after the

game. He raised the profile of many athletes – from school teams to

Olympians, both amateur and professional – by writing about the wins and losses and the

determination that it took the team or athlete to get there. Many of those interviewed and

written about, felt that Jeff became a part of their extended team and shared in their journey

every step of the way. Through his work, Jeff provided acknowledgment and instilled

confidence in those he had written about, especially the young and developing athletes.

Betty Carveth Dunn Pioneer Award

Born in 1925, Betty Carveth grew up in Grande Prairie. At the age of 12, she

pitched for the Twilight Ladies Softball team. They won three Peace River

Championships in a row. In the mid-1940s, she pitched for the top-rated

Walk-Rite women’s baseball team in Edmonton. A scout saw her play and

asked her to try out for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) in the

United States. She became one of the only sixty-five Canadians to play for the AAGPBL.

Betty played for one year – during the 1945 season. She started with the Rockford Peaches

and was traded to the Ft. Wayne Daisies midseason. When the season closed, Betty returned

to Edmonton and demonstrated her love for baseball by promoting and signing autographs

throughout the years that followed. Betty became Edmonton’s first female Little League

Baseball Coach and coached the boys teams for 10 years. She was named Ambassador of

Baseball for the inaugural IBAF Women’s World Baseball Championship in 2004 and named

Special Ambassador in 2012. She threw the ceremonial first pitch at both tournaments, and

again in 2015 at one of the prospect games.

We are very proud of our 2017 Inductees, and invite you to celebrate with us at the Induction Banquet on May 26, 2017. Please contact the office for Ticket sales at 403-341-8614.

The year 2017 marks the 60th Anniversary of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

In 1957, the “Alberta Amateur Sports Hall of Fame” was founded by the Alberta Branch of Athletic Union of Canada. The following year of 1958 welcomed the first inductees and Honoured Members — Charles Chessman, George Sutherland, Hugh Sloan, and Wilf Greaves.

There will be Special Events held throughout the year to celebrate and honour our accomplishments over the past 60 years.

