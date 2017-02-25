The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates 60 Years

The year 2017 will mark the 60th Anniversary of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

In 1957, the “Alberta Amateur Sports Hall of Fame” was founded by the Alberta Branch of Athletic Union of Canada. The following year of 1958 welcomed the first inductees and Honoured Members — Charles Cheesman, George Sutherland, Hugh Sloan, and Wilf Greaves. In the beginning, the Hall of Fame only recognized seven sports including; track and field, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, fencing, handball, and gymnastics. The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame now recognizes over 50 sports.

The first display was created in 1964 at the Molson’s Edmonton House. After the long journey moving the Hall of Fame around the province for years, we are proud to now have a permanent facility located on the west side of Red Deer, Alberta.

The 60th Anniversary Celebrations will bring together many of our Honoured Members at the annual Induction Banquet, held on Friday, May 26 in Red Deer. This will be a time to celebrate the men and women who have distinguished themselves as pioneers, athletes, and builders of sport in Alberta.

Join us for the 60th Anniversary Exhibit launch Sunday, February 26, 2017, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

