Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Opens New Exhibits

We would like to invite you to the visit three new exhibits at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

On February 26, 2017, we launched three exhibits that celebrate our 60th Anniversary.

In 1957, the “Alberta Amateur Sports Hall of Fame” was founded by the Alberta Branch of Athletic Union of Canada. The following year of 1958 welcomed the first inductees and Honoured Members — Charles Cheesman, George Sutherland, Hugh Sloan, and Wilf Greaves. In the beginning, the Hall of Fame only recognized seven sports including; track and field, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, fencing, handball, and gymnastics. The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame now recognizes over 50 sports.

Community Hallway

– Pioneering Sports in Alberta: Celebrating Canada’s 150

Hall of Fame Gallery

– Celebrating ASHFM’s 60th and first Inductees

Resource Library

– Timeline celebrating ASHFM’s 60th milestones

– Thank You to Volunteers & Board Members

Treasured Memories Shared

“I think the greatest memory I have as a past director relates to the people in this province that have helped to preserve our story. Sport is an integral part of who we are as a province. It is intrinsic to the fabric of our culture. By looking at our past and celebrating our present, we can focus on building our future. Because of volunteers with vision, governments with foresight, and staff with commitment, we are able to share our rich history with future generations.

So when I think of the evolution of the ASHFM, I reflect on the people who made it happen. Yes, we celebrate the achievements of the elite who provide examples of excellence, but we must also recognize all those in the background who support the vision confirming that the preservation of our Province’s sport history has significance and purpose.”

– Submitted by Hugh McPherson, Honoured Member, and former Board Member

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is excited to celebrate it’s 60th Anniversary with you!

We are gathering the Treasured Memories of the past 60 years and will be displaying them on our website, on our social media, and in exhibits within the museum.

Examples:

Visiting ASHFM with family

Meeting an Honoured Member

Being Inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Volunteering at a special event

Please take a few moments to submit your Treasured Memories to us. Submissions can be sent through the form here , emailing directly [email protected] , or mail to:

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

#102, 4200 HWY 2

Red Deer, AB T4N 1E3

