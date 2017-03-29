Alberta Youth Bring Creativity to Vimy Remembrance

Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell honoured the top entries in the SPIRIT of Vimy contest at a ceremony in Edmonton on March 25. The contest was created to mark the upcoming centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The First World War battle, which was fought in April 1917, is often referred to as marking the birth of Canada as a modern nation.

The SPIRIT of Vimy invited participants to learn about the battle and then create an original video expressing what that important chapter in Canadian history means to them today. Entries had to reflect some or all of the characteristics that Canadian soldiers demonstrated at Vimy, including Sportsmanship, Perseverance, Integrity, Resiliency, Inspiration and Teamwork.

“I’m so impressed with the creativity that came through in the videos and I was moved by the way these bright young citizens connected with the soldiers who fought for Canada a century ago. Their videos remind us that the lessons of the past continue to resonate and we all can learn and draw inspiration from the heroes who built the country we are privileged to enjoy today. I encourage Albertans to attend any Vimy centennial events that may be taking place in their communities and I hope that all Canadians will stop for a moment on April 9 to remember and thank those who fought and fell for us at Vimy Ridge.” Her Honour, the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

The SPIRIT of Vimy contest winners are:

14-17 age category winner: Lloyd Templeton of Calgary

18-24 age category winner: Rebbeca Lappa of Edmonton

Both winners will receive a trip to visit the Vimy Ridge memorial in Northern France.

The ceremony also recognized a runner-up in each category. Evaline Marshall from Calgary was honoured in the 14-17 age category and Valentina Fajardo from Calgary was honoured in the 18-24 age category. The People’s Choice Award, for the video that received the most likes and views, went to Thomas Banks of Edmonton. Links to the videos and more information about the Battle of Vimy Ridge can be accessed at www.spiritofvimy.ca.

The SPIRIT of Vimy program is the first initiative from the Lieutenant Governor’s History and Heroes Foundation. The Foundation will continue to introduce additional programming in the years ahead.

VIDEOS