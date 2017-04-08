Albertan Ecoheroes Take One Step Closer to Receiving Prestigious Environmental Award

EDMONTON, AB – Earlier this week, at Edmonton’s City Hall, hopeful nominees joined the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF), its sponsors, volunteers and other members from the local community, for the announcement of the 26th Annual Emerald Awards Finalists.

Over the past weeks, a panel of knowledgeable third-party judges with cross-sectoral experience rose to the challenge of narrowing down the brilliant examples of innovation and environmental achievement nominated this year for the uniquely-Albertan award. A maximum of three nominees in each of the 12 Emerald Award categories have been selected as a finalist. Only one per category will take home the award on June 6.

“The Alberta Emerald Foundation is at the forefront of celebrating great achievements in sustainable development, bringing awareness to the many unique environmental projects occurring throughout Alberta,” says Aaron Dublenko, past Emerald Award recipient and member of the current judging panel. “Whether it’s schools, industry, government, non-governmental agencies, large or small companies, anyone can be acknowledged for their ingenuity in sustainable practices. Such recognition reminds us that despite the many pressures our air, water and soil face, people are working tirelessly to use less, reduce their footprints and educate others on how to do the same.”

“We are the only Foundation in the country to recognize the important work of environmental leaders across all sectors,” says Andy Etmanski, Chair of the Board, AEF. “By honouring and elevating the ingenuity, dedication and hard work of these individuals and organizations, we inspire others to follow their example, benefiting all Albertans with a healthier and cleaner environment.”

The Emerald Awards recognize and celebrate environmental excellence achieved by individuals, not-for-profit associations, large and small corporations, community groups and governments from across Alberta. Since 1992, the Emerald Awards has recognized nearly 800 finalists and 300 recipients who have demonstrated creative thinking and innovation in environmental management systems, technologies and education programs. The 26th Annual Emerald Awards will be presented on June 6, 2017 at the old Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

In addition to the Emerald Awards, the AEF, a not-for-profit charity, has developed a number of outreach initiatives, including Emerald Days, the Emerald Speakers Series, and the Youth Environmental Engagement Grants program. For more information about the AEF, please visit http://www.emeraldfoundation.ca/.

Community Group Or Not-For-Profit Association: Grassroots

Sustainable Me: Company of Women on the Screen

Heartland Beautification Committee

Decentralised Energy Canada

Community Group Or Not-For-Profit: Large Organization

Recycling Without Limits: Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta

Alberta Conservation Association

Green Calgary

Education

Aspen Heights MicroSociety

Alternative Energy Technology Program – NAIT

Emerald Challenge: Innovation

The Mosaic Centre for Conscious Community and Commerce – Cuku’s Nest Enterprises Ltd.

Worthington Water Closet – Worthington Construction Ltd

Mattress Recycling – Re-Matt

Government Institution

Implementation of the Bow River Phosphorus Management Plan – Alberta Environment and Parks

Muttart Conservatory Rain Water Harvesting for Irrigation and Plant Health – City of Edmonton

Root For Trees – City of Edmonton

Individual Commitment

Wild Rose Consulting Inc. – Ann Smreciu

Purple Martin & Mountain Bluebird Migration Research/Backyard Bird Feeding – Myrna Pearman

Bike to Work Day – Lonny Balbi

Large Business

Afforestation for Phosphogypsum Stack Reclamation – Agrium

Saddle Hills Telecommunication Solar Project – ATCO

Sustainability Program – Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Public Education And Outreach

Eco-Leaders Program – The City of Calgary

Protecting Pollinators Through Community Collaboration – Edmonton and Area Land Trust

Advancing Environmental and Energy Education in Alberta – Alberta Council for Environmental Education (ACEE)

Shared Footprints Award

Foothills Stream Crossing Partnership

Regional Industry Caribou Collaboration – Devon Canada

NAIT Boreal Research Institute – NAIT

Small Business

Leaving the Land the Way You Found It – Katch Kan

Leading By Example – Devon Tim Horton’s

Bullfrog Power

Youth

The Green Medium

