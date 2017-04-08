Albertan Ecoheroes Take One Step Closer to Receiving Prestigious Environmental Award

EDMONTON, AB – Earlier this week, at Edmonton’s City Hall, hopeful nominees joined the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF), its sponsors, volunteers and other members from the local community, for the announcement of the 26th Annual Emerald Awards Finalists.
Over the past weeks, a panel of knowledgeable third-party judges with cross-sectoral experience rose to the challenge of narrowing down the brilliant examples of innovation and environmental achievement nominated this year for the uniquely-Albertan award. A maximum of three nominees in each of the 12 Emerald Award categories have been selected as a finalist. Only one per category will take home the award on June 6.
“The Alberta Emerald Foundation is at the forefront of celebrating great achievements in sustainable development, bringing awareness to the many unique environmental projects occurring throughout Alberta,” says Aaron Dublenko, past Emerald Award recipient and member of the current judging panel. “Whether it’s schools, industry, government, non-governmental agencies, large or small companies, anyone can be acknowledged for their ingenuity in sustainable practices. Such recognition reminds us that despite the many pressures our air, water and soil face, people are working tirelessly to use less, reduce their footprints and educate others on how to do the same.”
“We are the only Foundation in the country to recognize the important work of environmental leaders across all sectors,” says Andy Etmanski, Chair of the Board, AEF. “By honouring and elevating the ingenuity, dedication and hard work of these individuals and organizations, we inspire others to follow their example, benefiting all Albertans with a healthier and cleaner environment.”
The Emerald Awards recognize and celebrate environmental excellence achieved by individuals, not-for-profit associations, large and small corporations, community groups and governments from across Alberta. Since 1992, the Emerald Awards has recognized nearly 800 finalists and 300 recipients who have demonstrated creative thinking and innovation in environmental management systems, technologies and education programs. The 26th Annual Emerald Awards will be presented on June 6, 2017 at the old Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.
In addition to the Emerald Awards, the AEF, a not-for-profit charity, has developed a number of outreach initiatives, including Emerald Days, the Emerald Speakers Series, and the Youth Environmental Engagement Grants program. For more information about the AEF, please visit http://www.emeraldfoundation.ca/.
FINALISTS
Sustainable Me: Company of Women on the Screen
Heartland Beautification Committee
Decentralised Energy Canada
FINALISTS
Recycling Without Limits: Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta
Alberta Conservation Association
Green Calgary
FINALISTS
Aspen Heights MicroSociety
Alternative Energy Technology Program – NAIT
FINALISTS
The Mosaic Centre for Conscious Community and Commerce – Cuku’s Nest Enterprises Ltd.
Worthington Water Closet – Worthington Construction Ltd
Mattress Recycling – Re-Matt
FINALISTS
Implementation of the Bow River Phosphorus Management Plan – Alberta Environment and Parks
Muttart Conservatory Rain Water Harvesting for Irrigation and Plant Health – City of Edmonton
Root For Trees – City of Edmonton
FINALISTS
Wild Rose Consulting Inc. – Ann Smreciu
Purple Martin & Mountain Bluebird Migration Research/Backyard Bird Feeding – Myrna Pearman
Bike to Work Day – Lonny Balbi
FINALISTS
Afforestation for Phosphogypsum Stack Reclamation – Agrium
Saddle Hills Telecommunication Solar Project – ATCO
Sustainability Program – Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
FINALISTS
Eco-Leaders Program – The City of Calgary
Protecting Pollinators Through Community Collaboration – Edmonton and Area Land Trust
Advancing Environmental and Energy Education in Alberta – Alberta Council for Environmental Education (ACEE)
FINALISTS
Foothills Stream Crossing Partnership
Regional Industry Caribou Collaboration – Devon Canada
NAIT Boreal Research Institute – NAIT
FINALISTS
Leaving the Land the Way You Found It – Katch Kan
Leading By Example – Devon Tim Horton’s
Bullfrog Power
FINALISTS
The Green Medium