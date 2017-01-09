Albertans Asked for Input into Budget 2017

Albertans are invited to share their ideas and priorities as government kicks off its 2017 budget consultations.

Over the next few weeks, Albertans are encouraged to provide their comments and suggestions as government prepares for Budget 2017.

Minister of Finance Joe Ceci will host meetings with community leaders and the public while visiting towns and cities around the province.

Dates and locations

Jan. 9 – Edmonton

Jan. 10 – Stony Plain

Jan. 11 – Vegreville

Jan. 16 – Grande Prairie and Fairview

Jan. 17 – Red Deer

Jan. 18 – Redwater

Jan. 20 – Calgary

Jan. 23 – Medicine Hat

Jan. 30 & 31 – telephone town halls

“We saw some promising signs of economic stability leading into the new year, but there is still a lot of work to do as we prepare for the next budget. These are still challenging economic times and I would like to hear from Albertans about their priorities and ideas on how to best meet their needs without increasing costs or affecting front-line services.”

Joe Ceci, Minister of Finance

Other ways to provide feedback

Submit your suggestions online

Participate in a telephone town hall Northern Alberta – Jan. 30 Southern Alberta – Jan. 31



An online submission page will collect feedback until Feb. 3.

Albertans will also have an opportunity to speak with Premier Rachel Notley and Minister Ceci in the two telephone town halls. Individuals with home lines will be dialled directly while those with cellular phones can sign up for a call. Details will be released closer to the event dates.

Budget consultations backgrounder

Low global oil prices continue to have a profound impact on Alberta’s finances. The deficit is projected at $10.8 billion for 2016-17.

Revenue from the carbon levy is forecast to be $248 million for 2016-17 and the carbon levy rebate program is expected to provide $95 million back to Alberta households in 2016-17 and $435 million in 2017-18.

The 2016-17 Capital Plan is forecast to be $8.4 billion.

Government officials consulted with private sector economists to discuss their thoughts on Alberta’s economy as part of the budget consultation process.

Alberta has the second-lowest small business tax rate, no provincial payroll tax, no sales tax and no health-care premium.

Alberta’s population is approximately 4.2 million and continues to expand with record-setting international immigration and natural increase.