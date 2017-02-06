Albertans Encouraged to Take Part in Constituency Review by Feb. 8

It’s the last chance for Albertans to provide written or online submissions to the Electoral Boundaries Commission prior to the production of its interim report.

Those who would like to have input into redrawing the constituency map are encouraged to submit to www.ABebc.ca by Wednesday, February 8.

“Public feedback based on first-hand knowledge of an area is exceedingly valuable to our review,” said Justice Myra Bielby, chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission. “Our goal is to ensure understandable boundaries that support effective representation, and to achieve this, we look to Albertans to tell us what effective representation means to them.”

To date the commission has received over 500 submissions. The call for submissions is coming to a close, but the public consultation is far from complete; four stops remain on the Commission’s cross-province tour. Between February 21 and 24 hearings will be held in Calgary, Edson, Slave Lake and Westlock. Find the schedule at www.ABebc.ca.

Following the final week of public hearings the Commission will prepare its interim report with recommendations as to the areas, boundaries and names of the existing electoral constituencies of the province. This report will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly before May 31, 2017.

A second set of public hearings will be held in the summer, providing Albertans with a chance to provide more focused feedback based on the recommendations in the interim report prior to the final report being submitted to the Legislative Assembly in October of 2017.