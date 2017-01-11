Albertans See Benefits of Carbon Levy Rebates

Over a million Albertans have seen money appear in their bank accounts as carbon rebates have started rolling out across the province.

Approximately 1.13 million individual carbon rebate payments have been issued since Jan. 5 via direct deposit and cheques. These rebates are intended to help lower- and middle-income households adjust to the carbon levy and invest in increasing energy efficiency at home.

“Albertans are already seeing direct and indirect benefits of the Climate Leadership Plan. These rebates represent $138 million that will help Albertans and circulate back through our economy.” Shannon Phillips, Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Albertans have also shown an appetite for more information about the Climate Leadership Plan, the levy and the rebates, viewing government webpages related to climate in record numbers.

Climate-related government webpages have had over one-quarter million views since Jan. 1. Webpage views jumped from approximately 4,000 to nearly 40,000 per day and viewers are spending a significant amount of time on these pages, the average being over six minutes.

For more information, Albertans are encouraged to call the toll-free Government of Alberta hotline (310-0000) from anywhere in the province. Albertans with specific questions regarding their rebate can call the Canada Revenue Agency’s dedicated toll-free phone line at 1-800-959-2809.

To determine rebate qualifications and eligible amounts, check the Carbon Rebate Calculator.