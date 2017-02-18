 /  Alberta’s 15th Premier, Honourable Dave Hancock, Recognized with Legislature Portrait

“Former Premier Dave Hancock contributed a great deal to our province over the course of his five terms as an MLA,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. “During his extensive political career he served this Legislative Assembly in a variety of capacities. He was a strong advocate for education, and among his legacies to this province is his outstanding example of how one individual with vision and a strong sense of social responsibility can truly make a difference.”

First elected in 1997, the Honourable Dave Hancock, QC, served five terms as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Edmonton-Whitemud. In his final term he was sworn in as Alberta’s 15th Premier, a position he held from March 23, 2014, to September 15, 2014. His premiership capped off a distinguished 17-year political career, which included serving as Government House Leader for three Premiers, as Deputy Premier and as the Minister of eight government portfolios:

Minister of Innovation and Advanced Education

Minister of Human Services

Minister of Education

Minister of Health and Wellness

Minister of Advanced Education

Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Minister of Intergovernmental and Aboriginal Affairs

Minister of Federal and Intergovernmental Affairs

He also was a member of Treasury Board and served on a variety of cabinet and caucus committees, including the Legislative Review Committee and the Agenda and Priorities Committee.

A strong believer in giving back to his community, he supported numerous nonprofit and service organizations, including Success by 6, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Club. He also was president of the South Edmonton Business Association and a member of the University Hospitals Board, the Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation, the Phi Gamma Delta Foundation of Canada and the Easter Seals Ability Council.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Hancock was a partner with Matheson and Company Barristers and Solicitors before entering public service. He served with both the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association.

Mr. Hancock was born in Fort Resolution, NWT, and moved to Edmonton to attend the University of Alberta, where he received an arts degree in political science and economics and a law degree.

The Legislative Assembly today recognized the public service of the Honourable Dave Hancock. The event was hosted by Speaker Wanner, and included the unveiling of the official portrait in honour of Hancock’s service. Remarks were brought by Her Honour the Honourable Lois Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor, and Members of Alberta’s Legislative Assembly.

The portrait was painted by local artist Tom Menczel. Other publicly displayed works by him include portraits of the namesakes of Johnny Bright school, Dr. Donald Massey school and Roberta MacAdams school. For the artist’s full biography and breadth of work please visit tommenczel.com.

The portrait will join the collection permanently displayed on the third floor of the Legislature Building.

