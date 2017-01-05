Alzheimer Awareness Month 2017

January is Alzheimer Awareness Month. As Canada’s Minister of Health, I am pleased to advance our government’s commitment to improving the lives of Canadians with dementia, their families and their caregivers. This month I also encourage you to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, to #BecomeAFriend and to discover the ways you can support a person who may be affected.

There is no single solution that will resolve this significant public health issue. However, we are working with advocates, researchers and the global health community to find ways to improve the quality of life of those affected by this disease and to contribute to the global search for a cure.

Our government has signaled support for Bill C-233 to establish a national dementia strategy. We have additionally welcomed the report of the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology on the issue of dementia in Canadian society.

We support research and surveillance through investments in areas like the largest ever study of dementia in Canada led by the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, and innovation at the Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health. These investments will help to improve diagnoses, care and prevention, help us better understand risks, and develop new products and services that can support Canadians with dementia and their caregivers.

We continue to work with key organizations such as the Alzheimer Society of Canada to reduce the stigma of this disease, and to encourage greater awareness and understanding of what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Furthermore, we remain committed to long-term investments in home care with the provinces and territories, so that Canadians with dementia can live independently, stay with their families and receive care in their homes for as long as possible. We are eager to continue engagement with the provinces and territories on how best to invest this funding.

This Alzheimer Awareness Month, I encourage you to learn more about this disease, join the #BecomeAFriend campaign, and support those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Honourable Jane Philpott, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Health

Related Links:

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

