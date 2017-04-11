Annual Outdoor Way of the Cross a Walk of Solidarity

Newly installed Bishop William McGrattan to lead the Stations at Annual Procession

The a walk of solidarity on the streets of Calgary, will begin at 9:00 AM Good Friday – April 14th, 2017.

This annual event, sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary, begins and ends at St. Mary’s Cathedral (219-18th Avenue SW), and moves through the Mission and Beltline districts for about three hours, ending at 12:00 noon.

This year, newly appointed Bishop Willian McGrattan will lead the walk through its 14 “Stations”. Bishop McGrattan came to Calgary in February from the Diocese of Peterborough, ON, to take over from retiring Bishop Fred Henry.

On Good Friday, Christians all over the world commemorate the suffering and death of our Lord, Jesus Christ. The ancient practice of walking the Way of the Cross, sometimes referred to as a pilgrimage in prayer, meditation and song, allows participants to contemplate the major episodes of this historic event.

Calgary’s Way of the Cross walk is in its 34th year. Open to all, the walk is both a pilgrimage and an act of solidarity with all who have sufferedd because of war, political and economic instability, and climate change; with the poor, the exploited and the many who are thirsty and seeking compassion and justice in the world today. It will visit Calgary sites dedicated to this work, including the FCJ Retreat Centre, the Cenotaph, Cash Corner, and Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre. Last year the walk attracted around 3000 participants from various backgrounds and faiths.

All are welcome!

