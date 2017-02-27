Another Broken Liberal Promise: Tax Cuts for the Middle Class

Voices By Gateway Gazette / February 27, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share The Trudeau government’s list of broken campaign promises just keeps getting longer By Charles Lammam and Hugh MacIntyre The Fraser Institute VANCOUVER,-B.C.-/-Troy-Media/-–-When-a-government-breaks-an-election-promise-it-usually-attracts-a-fair-bit-of-controversy.-Witness-the-hubbub-in-the-aftermath-of-the-Trudeau-Liberals-abandoning-electoral-reform.-With-the-federal-budget-coming-soon,-it-is-also-worth-recalling-that-the-Liberals-promised-to-run-deficits-of-no-more-than-$10-billion-for-a-maximum-of-three-years,-but-the-government’s-latest-projections-peg-its-annual-deficits-at-almost-$30-billion-with-no-timeline-for-returning-to-a-balanced-budget. While-these-broken-promises-have-garnered-some-attention,-yet-another-broken-promise-has-managed-to-fly-under-the-radar.-The-Liberals-campaigned-on-the-promise-to-cut-taxes-for-Canada’s-middle-class.-Yet-since-forming-government,-they-have-announced-several-tax-hikes-and-more-may-be-on-the-way. The-latest-potential-tax-hike-could-be-higher-user-fees-for-a-range-of-federal-services-(including-fish-licenses,-campsites,-and-passports).-That’s-according-to-a-CBC-news-report-that-suggests-the-federal-government-is-eyeing-an-increase-to-these-fees.-If-implemented,-this-would-be-the-latest-in-the-government’s-onslaught-of-tax-increases-on-Canadians. Let’s-take-stock-of-the-tax-increases-announced-to-date. First-there-was-the-new-top-personal-income-tax-rate-on-highly-skilled-and-educated-workers-–-now-33-per-cent,-up-from-29-per-cent.-This-tax-hike-will-discourage-economic-activity-and-make-it-more-difficult-for-Canada-to-attract-and-retain-knowledge-based-workers. Of-course,-the-government-reduced-the-second-lowest-personal-income-tax-rate-from-22-per-cent-to-20.5-per-cent,-but-that-reduction-is-being-completely-wiped-out-by-the-higher-payroll-taxes-working-Canadians-will-have-to-pay-for-expansion-of-the-Canada-Pension-Plan-–-a-combined-two-per-cent-hike-on-eligible-earnings-up-to-the-current-limit-and-an-additional-eight-per-cent-above. Keep-in-mind-that-Canadians-with-incomes-below-$45,000-will-be-particularly-hard-hit,-as-they-will-not-receive-any-benefit-from-the-income-tax-rate-reduction-but-they-will-have-to-pay-higher-payroll-taxes. And-let’s-not-forget-about-the-widely-used-tax-credits-that-the-government-is-eliminating.-This-includes-income-splitting-for-couples-with-children,-the-Children’s-Fitness-Tax-Credit,-the-Children’s-Arts-Tax-Credit,-the-Education-Tax-Credit,-and-the-Textbook-Tax-Credit-(other-tax-credits-may-be-on-the-chopping-block,-too,-as-the-government-wraps-up-its-review-of-the-tax-code).-While-tax-credits-create-distortions-with-little-economic-gain-and-require-higher-marginal-rates,-Canadians-who-use-these-credits-will-see-their-total-tax-bill-rise-from-their-elimination. A-more-subtle-tax-hike-came-from-the-government-scaling-back-the-maximum-amount-Canadians-can-contribute-each-year-to-their-Tax-Free-Savings-Accounts-(now-$5,500,-down-from-$10,000).-This-reduction-in-contribution-room-is-effectively-a-tax-hike-for-those-who-are-unable-to-shelter-additional-investments-from-taxation. And-then-there’s-Ottawa’s-plan-to-impose-carbon-pricing-on-all-the-provinces,-with-the-rate-per-tonne-reaching-$50.-This-tax-will-directly-raise-the-cost-of-many-consumer-goods-including-gasoline-and-natural-gas-and-indirectly-for-many-others-due-to-higher-production-and-transportation-costs. All-of-this-doesn’t-even-begin-to-account-for-the-potential-for-higher-taxes-to-service-and-repay-the-substantial-run-up-in-federal-debt-that-has-taken-place-already-and-that-is-planned-for-the-future. Taken-together,-it’s-clear-that-the-Trudeau-government-is-breaking-yet-another-campaign-promise.-So-much-for-cutting-taxes-on-middle-class-Canadians. Charles-Lammam-is-director-of-fiscal-studies-and-Hugh-MacIntyre-is-a-policy-analyst-at-the-Fraser-Institute-(www.fraserinstitute.org) © 2017 Distributed by Troy Media Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...