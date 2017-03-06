Appointment of New Commanding Officer for the RCMP in Alberta

The RCMP is pleased to announce that Assistant Commissioner Todd Shean has been appointed as the Commanding Officer for the RCMP in Alberta, following a selection process jointly undertaken by the RCMP and the province. Assistant Commissioner Shean replaces Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, who is retiring after 35 years of dedicated service, including more than three years as Commanding Officer of Alberta RCMP.

Assistant Commissioner Shean joined the RCMP in 1986 and began his policing career in General Duty policing, drug investigations and major crime files. In 1994, he transferred to the Proceeds of Crime Section where he earned a commission and the rank of Inspector, becoming the Officer in Charge of the section in 2001.

With a strong background in operational policing, he was promoted in 2005 to the rank of Superintendent and was named the Officer in Charge of the Codiac Municipal RCMP Detachment. During this time, the detachment saw double digit reduction in much of its crime, and was subsequently named the safest large-sized community in Atlantic Canada. In 2008, he was promoted to Chief Superintendent and transferred to RCMP Headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, to oversee national drug and organized crime operations. Assistant Commissioner Shean then returned to New Brunswick as the Division’s Criminal Operations Officer, where he worked with partners and communities to lead significant transformational change within the province, including a Policing Services Review that led to improvements in both efficiency and effectiveness. In 2011, Assistant Commissioner Shean returned to RCMP Headquarters as the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Financial Crime, and was appointed to his current position as Assistant Commissioner in charge of Federal Policing Special Services.

Assistant Commissioner Shean actively participates and represents the RCMP on several national and international committees, including as Vice President of the Americas for the INTERPOL Executive Committee. The success of numerous committee initiatives driven by Canada speaks to Assistant Commissioner Shean’s impact on the law enforcement community both domestically and abroad.

