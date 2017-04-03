April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Parkinson Alberta – Message from the CEO

(Calgary, AB) Parkinson Alberta needs YOU to join in the fight against Parkinson disease.

Over 10,000 Albertans and their families continue to fight the disease. Quietly, they live day-to-day while this disease absolutely robs them of their independence, making even simple tasks difficult.

Imagine not being able to tie your shoes, put your shirt on, or walk without fear of falling. Or remember your loved ones. How about not being able to swallow, brush your teeth, or have your voice heard?

If you and your family are living with Parkinson disease (PD) you know the battle. If you don’t know anyone with PD then you may think it’s a disease that just affects the elderly. Unfortunately, it’s not. It’s a disease that affects people in their 30s, 40s, and up. Parkinson disease does not discriminate; it impacts your family, your friends, your neighbours, and your community.

Parkinson disease, and similarly, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), are disablers and can lead to fatal complications. They pit the body and mind against themselves.

To help Albertans affected by Parkinson disease with supportive counselling and programs and services that will assist them live better lives, Parkinson Alberta needs your help. Here’s how you can join us in raising $2,000,000:

•Flexxaire Parkinson Step’n Stride™: (September 9 & 10): this is our largest fundraiser. It’s a walk/run, picnic, and health fair to raise significant funds to provide support to those suffering with Parkinson’s. Get your friends, family, and business to pledge or join your team in the fight against Parkinson disease. It’s as simple as it is rewarding.

•Parkinson Alberta Grows Tulip Campaign: during March and April, you can purchase beautiful potted tulips from our hardworking staff and volunteers in all of our seven regions. These potted flowers not only help us welcome warm spring days, but they also help us raise important funds.

•Donate in Memory of your loved one: a special way to honour a loved one who had Parkinson’s is to make a donation in their name. Charitable tax receipts are issued for donations of $20 or more and some employers will match donated funds.

•Circle of Help: your donation can go directly to support one of our programs or services. Parkinson Pulse Quarterly Magazine provides key information for our members. The PD Helpline offers valuable support so that those suffering with PD can connect with someone for support managing their disease. There are many other options to join the Circle of Help.

•26th Annual Parkinson Tulip Tournament (July 6): our annual golf tournament is a fun way to “chip in” for Parkinson’s. Round up a foursome and participate in our Texas Scramble at the world-class Sirocco Golf Club and enjoy a gourmet buffet with entertainment and refreshments afterward.

It can be easy to sit back and let someone else do the work. It can be easy to say, “This isn’t for me.”

It can be easy to complain about how this disease hurts you and your family but do nothing about it.

Now is your chance, your opportunity. This is the day that you can help yourself and many more people.

Please visit www.parkinsonalberta.ca and make a donation today.

–John Petryshen, CEO

