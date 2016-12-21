ASIRT Concludes CPS Serious and Sensitive Investigation

On April 14, 2016, ASIRT publicly confirmed it had been directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to investigate a serious and sensitive allegation involving Calgary Police Service (CPS) Superintendent (as he then was) Parhar, as the subject officer, who has since been promoted to Deputy Chief.

In 2015, a CPS member made a formal complaint that on February 19, 2013, he disclosed possible police misconduct to the subject officer, who deliberately failed to act on the report of misconduct until such time that any investigation into the misconduct and/or any discipline was time barred, effectively amounting to obstruction of justice. Our investigation is complete.

The substance of the allegation turned on whether the meeting took place on February 19, 2013, at a location and time described by the complainant or on a later date as suggested by the subject officer. The evidence collected, including documentary evidence and GPS data from respective vehicles provided unequivocal and irrefutable evidence that the meeting in question occurred, in fact, on July 9, 2013, as maintained by the subject officer.

Having reviewed the evidence in this case, ASIRT executive director, Ms. Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., has concluded that the allegation that the subject officer met with the complainant on February 19, 2013 and received the complaint in relation to misconduct and then delayed acting on that allegation is unfounded. Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly, there is no evidence that the subject officer deliberately acted to obstruct an investigation. To the contrary, an investigation was commenced and pursued. There are no reasonable grounds, nor even reasonable suspicion, to believe on the evidence that the subject officer committed any criminal offence.

