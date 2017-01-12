ASIRT Investigates CPS Use of Force Incident

On Jan. 1, 2017, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding a use of force incident involving members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and a 31-year-old man.

On Dec. 31, 2016 at approximately 11 p.m., CPS officers were on routine patrol at the Blackfoot Truck Stop, when they observed a black vehicle with a licence plate that appeared suspicious. Before officers were able to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated away and after a short distance, struck a tree. The driver exited the vehicle upon impact and attempted to flee. When confronted by officers an altercation occurred. The man was taken into custody. At this point, it was noted the man had lacerations to his head, and he was transported by police to hospital where he received medical attention. It was unknown at the time whether the lacerations were due to the vehicle collision or whether they were a result of the altercation.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the officers while engaged with the man. No further information will be released until the completion of the investigation.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.