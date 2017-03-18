ASIRT Investigating EPS Officer-involved Shooting

On Mar. 13, 2017, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to enter into an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting of a 36-year-old man resulting in serious injury.

At approximately 11:33 a.m. on Mar. 13, 2017, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) received several 911 calls of a man in possession of a firearm, standing in the intersection of 137 Avenue and 50 Street. Officers responded at which time a confrontation occurred that led to an officer discharging a police service weapon, striking the man. EPS officers provided emergency medical care. Emergency Medical Services personnel were on scene and provided immediate emergency medical intervention and treatment to the man. He was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

It has been independently confirmed that at the time of the incident the man was in possession of a Lee Enfield .303 calibre firearm that was recovered on scene.

EPS will investigate the conduct of the man to determine what, if any, offences may have been committed. ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the involved officers and the use of force during the incident. While there is considerable information already within the public domain, it is important to recognize there is a full, fair, and objective investigative process that must occur in every case; the integrity of which must be protected. It is important not to rush to a conclusion before all the evidence has been collected and assessed.

With technological advantages, citizens are more often in a position to provide valuable evidence in incidents such as these. ASIRT would like to thank all those who have come forward and assisted with the investigation by providing recorded video, photographs, and statements in relation to the incident.

As the investigation is continuing, additional information on the incident will not be released.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.