Avalanche Closes Highway #1 West of Lake Louise

An early morning avalanche has closed Highway #1, in both directions, from Field, B.C. to the Alberta border.

The estimated time for the road to re-open is noon, today.

No injuries are reported, however, one tractor-trailer was caught in the slide.

Drive BC has reported the following:

Highway #1: Closed in both directions in Yoho National Park from Field to the BC/Alberta border because of Avalanche. No detour available. Alternate route available via Highways 95 and 93; estimated travel time 2.5 hours. Estimated time of opening 11:00 am. Next update at 9:00 am. Updated on Wed Feb 8 at 6:41 am PST. (ID# 238769)

www.drivebc.ca

