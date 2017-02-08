Share
Pin
Share
Share

Email Digest - Subscribe for FREE! »

Avalanche Closes Highway #1 West of Lake Louise

News
By Gateway Gazette / February 8, 2017
Share
Pin
Share
Share

An early morning avalanche has closed Highway #1, in both directions, from Field, B.C. to the Alberta border.

The estimated time for the road to re-open is noon, today.

No injuries are reported, however, one tractor-trailer was caught in the slide.

Drive BC has reported the following:

Highway #1: Closed in both directions in Yoho National Park from Field to the BC/Alberta border because of Avalanche. No detour available. Alternate route available via Highways 95 and 93; estimated travel time 2.5 hours. Estimated time of opening 11:00 am. Next update at 9:00 am. Updated on Wed Feb 8 at 6:41 am PST. (ID# 238769)

www.drivebc.ca

 

Related Posts

Leave a comment:

←Previous post
%d bloggers like this: