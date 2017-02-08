Avalanche Closes Highway #1 West of Lake Louise

News By Gateway Gazette / February 8, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share An early morning avalanche has closed Highway #1, in both directions, from Field, B.C. to the Alberta border. The estimated time for the road to re-open is noon, today. No injuries are reported, however, one tractor-trailer was caught in the slide. Drive BC has reported the following: Highway #1: Closed in both directions in Yoho National Park from Field to the BC/Alberta border because of Avalanche. No detour available. Alternate route available via Highways 95 and 93; estimated travel time 2.5 hours. Estimated time of opening 11:00 am. Next update at 9:00 am. Updated on Wed Feb 8 at 6:41 am PST. (ID# 238769) www.drivebc.ca Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...