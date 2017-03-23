Banff Park Announces Sighting of Grizzly Awake from a Long Winter Nap

We had our first confirmed sighting of a grizzly bear near Silver City along the Bow Valley Parkway today. https://t.co/PgmTpPANBs pic.twitter.com/4GwsLWOgkj — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) March 22, 2017

For those keeping track, this is an earlier sighting than last year!

Banff Park wants you to have an enjoyable visit so please follow the guidelines for safe travel in bear country:

http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/pn-np/mtn/ours-bears/securite-safety/ours-humains-bears-people.aspx

