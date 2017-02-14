Barnes Statement on Oil and Gas Celebration Day

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Energy Minister Drew Barnes released the following statement on the 70th anniversary of the discovery of oil at Leduc #1 and the declaration of Alberta Oil and Gas Celebration Day (Feb 13):

“I’d like to first of all thank our oil and gas workers and the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors for their advocacy work promoting Alberta’s oil and gas sector and promoting the creation of the Alberta Oil and Gas Celebration Day.

“Since the Leduc #1 discovery on this day seven decades ago, oil has been a foundational aspect of Alberta’s thriving economy. The 1947 oil strike brought with it hundreds of thousands of jobs across every sector and billions of dollars to help support crucial social programs around the province and Canada.

“Alberta’s oil and gas and our workers are the very best in the world. Today, we recognize and thank the many hard-working Albertans who have helped make our history worth remembering.”

