Benching Hockey Stench

By AJ Lee

Hockey players can work up quite a sweat during a game. If you have been around one after the final horn, then you know what I’m talking about. With all that equipment and the amount of sweat lost in it, cleaning gear can be quite a challenge. Luckily, there is a way to bench hockey stench.

What a lot of people don’t realize is that you take care of yourself by taking care of your gear. Wash gear to decrease the risk of skin infections and dry it through the simple use of a clothesline. Drying techniques are much more simple than you would think.

Removing the soles of skates is another drying tip and another way to decrease the chance of infection. Compression products are also recommended for bacteria prevention since they help soak up moisture.

Hockey is a very expensive sport, so it can be quite easy to put off buying new gear, but do your best to upgrade when needed. Remember, taking care of your gear is taking care of yourself. If you start seeing mold or mildew forming on your pads, it’s time to invest in new gear. Sticks break all the time and are constantly getting upgraded. It’s the other pieces of equipment that should be routinely checked.

The last step is something you should be doing on a daily basis anyway. Wash yourself. Make sure to clean extensively to rehydrate skin and smell fresh until the next puck drop.

Players at all levels should be taking proper care of their gear to prevent smell from getting out of control. Underestimating the power of odor is a mistake. Below is a complete guide by Pro Stock Hockey — with information from NHL trainers and staff — on how players can bench hockey stench.

